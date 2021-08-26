European Open Equities Edge Lower Employment Claims in Focus

Traders appear to be squaring up positions as we head towards the end of the week. Employment claims and Core PCE is the main data today whilst the Jackson Hole Symposium kicks off.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 26, 2021 1:39 AM
Finger pointing on market chart data
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -37.4 points (-0.5%) and currently trades at 7,494.50
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by -11.51 points (0.04%) and currently trades at 27,713.29
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -384.85 points (-1.5%) and currently trades at 25,309.10

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -19 points (-0.27%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,131.12
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -11 points (-0.26%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,170.12
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -54 points (-0.34%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,806.66

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 39.24 points (0.11%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -38.5 points (-0.25%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -7.5 points (-0.17%)


Indices

Japan’s equity markets were up slightly at the start of the session with transport stocks leading the way. Yet the choppy session saw gains turn to minor losses along with the broader Asian share market. There doesn’t appear to be a particular driver, and presumably traders are likely squaring up positions ahead of Jackson Hole. Shares in South Korea were lower after their central bank raised interest rates for the first time in nearly three years. The KOSPI is currently down -0.3% for the day.  Although it is the CSI300 and Hang Seng which were the worst performers overnight, falling -1.8% and -1.3% respectively.


FTSE 350: Market Internals


FTSE 350: 4134.18 (0.34%) 25 August 2021

  • 206 (58.69%) stocks advanced and 131 (37.32%) declined
  • 33 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 1 fell to new lows
  • 76.07% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 83.19% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 23.93% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 7.25%   -  John Wood Group PLC  (WG.L) 
  • + 5.13%   -  Marks and Spencer Group PLC  (MKS.L) 
  • + 4.84%   -  Reach PLC  (RCH.L) 

Underperformers:

  • -5.02%   -  Capita PLC  (CPI.L) 
  • -2.46%   -  Tyman PLC  (TYMN.L) 
  • -2.37%   -  PureTech Health PLC  (PRTC.L) 


Forex: Employment claims in focus

Australia’s capital expenditure (Capex) for Q2 beat expectations, rising to 4.4% versus 2.5% expected. This means that next week’s GDP may not come in as weak as expected, and spending remained relatively robust considering lockdowns were already underway when companies were surveyed in July. This also suggests businesses are expecting lockdowns to end sooner than later, which could negatively impact Q3 spending if lockdowns continue to be extended.

Markets may find themselves in a holding pattern up until Jerome Powell’s speech tomorrow night, although US employment claims is worth a look as it may provide preliminary moves for the dollar (and related markets) if we ger a surprise number. Should it fall much more than expected, bulls will likely be more confident of a hawkish speech tomorrow (dollar bullish) yet if it misses to the downside it plays into Powell’s ‘transitory inflation’ view and could see the dollar move lower.

As for overnight moves, currency markets corrected slightly against yesterday’s moves, which saw JPY and USD as the strongest majors with CAD, AUD and NZD as the weakest.

AUD/USD and AUD/JPY has found resistance at its 20day eMA and weekly R1 pivot. GBP/JPY reached out 151.40 target yesterday but, like AUD/JPY has also stalled at its weekly R1 and 20-day eMA. We suspect the odds favour a gentle retracement for all pairs from current levels, given the magnitude of the moves seen over the past 3-sessions. GBP/USD have some wriggle room for further upside over the near-term. It has a bullish structure on the four-hour chart and the next resistance cluster is around 1.3800.


It’s been four days since EUR/AUD accelerated its way above 1.6400 and to its highest level this year. Yet it failed to close above that round number on the day, then embarked upon a three-day correction. Whilst the retracement was quite deep relative to its time, is also needs to be taken in context of the strong prior move (which was borderline parabolic). Besides, price action is showing signs of stability at a support cluster between 1.6154/84 which comprises of swing highs, a 50% retracement level and 10-day eMA.


Learn how to trade forex


Commodities:

Commodity prices remain in the hands of the dollar, although the CRB commodity basket has managed to rally for three days thanks to hopes the Delta virus may be contained. A strong employment report could further bolster commodity prices and send the CRB back above 218 and head for its 221.50 high.

Copper futures rose to a 6-day high yesterday yet, like WTI, its small Doji warns of a loss in momentum and potential near-term top. Today’s support levels include 4.224 and 4.20, resistance is 4.30 and 4.735.


Up Next (Times in BST)

You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.


How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.


Related tags: Forex Commodities EUR WTI

Latest market news

View more
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.