European Open Did North Korea go ballistic SNB up next

Japan’s PM has claimed that North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into Japanese waters, in what could be the first major test for Biden’s foreign policy.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 25, 2021 2:21 AM
Close-up of market chart
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 11.8 points (0.17%) to close at 6,790.60
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -26 points (-0.24%) and currently trades at 29,099.06
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -13.41 points (-0.05%) and currently trades at 27,904.73

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -11 points (-0.17%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 6,701.89
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -14 points (-0.37%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,818.55
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -33 points (-0.23%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,577.39

Wednesday US Close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial fell -3.09 points (-0.01%) to close at 32,420.06
  • The S&P 500 index fell -21.38 points (-0.55%) to close at 3,889.14
  • The Nasdaq 100 index fell -218.91 points (-1.68%) to close at 12,798.88


The US and South Korea have said that ‘unidentified’ projectiles have been fired and the US is now consulting with allies. But that this comes just before the Olympic Games in Japan, and just after NK warned the US against military drills, on the surface it does appear to be straight out of King Jong-Un’s playbook. So we’ll have to wait for the official reports to come in and see how the Biden Administration reacts. But, so far at least, market reactions are relatively muted.

It was choppy trade in part overnight as Chinese tech shares fell on fears some companies may be delisted from US exchanges. Although as Tony Sycamore pointed out in Twitter there has been market chatter that the ‘plunge protection team’ have stepped in. Which may help explain why shares in Asia are now mostly higher at the time of writing.

  • China’s CSI300 is not 0.3% higher after a rocky start to the session, the KOSPI 200 is 0.4% higher and the Hang Seng I 0.2% up for the day.
  • The DAX and STOX 50 indices look quite comfortable perched on their 20-day eMA’s, following a gentle retracement. As price action appears cleaner on the STOXX 50 chart, bulls may be interested in any break above Tuesday’s high as it may suggest trend continuation and another attempt to set new highs.
  • As for the CAC, it tried to extend losses yesterday but has produced a bullish candle bac above its 20-day eMA. A break above yesterday’s high paints a near-term bullish bias for the day but take note that the 10-day eMA is at 5975.  
  • The FTSE 100 has printed a third bullish hammer, above the 50-day eMA and below the 10-day. It cannot stay in there for ever but, whilst it does, range trading strategies on intraday timeframes may be prefferable.


Forex: All eyes on the dollar at its great big, pivotal level

The US dollar index tested its 200-day eMA in overnight trade. It would be a surprise to see prices rip straight above it, so some noise can be expected around current levels. But if the 92.60 area (give or take) caps as resistance, it should provide some relief for majors such a NZD, AUD and of course EUR.

  • EUR/USD trades below its 200-day eMA and above the 1.1800 barrier. This 35-pip range it finds itself in screams ‘breakout’ but, of course we need to wait to see which way it will be and how noisy the price action is. A clear break below 1.1800 assumes bearish continuation whilst a clear break above 1.1835 assumes a counter-trend move. But we’d suggest keeping an eye on dollar performance overall to help gauge price action on EUR/USD.
  • GBP/USD is anchored to yesterday’s 6-week low and sits around half-way between the 1.3600 – 1.3880 range. Given recent bearish momentum on the four-hour chart we would welcome a retracement towards resistance to seek a potential wing trade short. A break above 1.3800 takes it back into its previous range where we would like to see the 1.3776 – 1.3800 area hold as support.
  • EUR/GBP is another range-bound market and is treading water in the upper quartile of the 0.8540 – 0.8650 range. Until it breaks above 0.8653, bears may be licking their lips for a tasty short.


USD/CHF in focus ahead of the SNB meeting

So, the dollar index has hit a key milestone and USD/CHF is also probing resistance ahead of today’s SNB (Swiss National Bank) meeting. We do love a good pivotal level ahead of such events as they can provide binary outcomes.

As there are no expectations for a policy change, this may simply become a technical play around the dollar. Should resistance cap and signs of bearish momentum return then bearish range traders may try and push this lower. Whilst a break out of range may well trigger some stops and send it higher.

  • Bears could wait for a break below the minor trendline support to suggest an interim top is in place and target 0.9300 support.
  • Or, for a higher-timeframe play, wait for a break below 0.9300 to confirm a top
  • Bulls could either seek to enter a break above the June 2020 low, or wait for it to be confirmed as support.
  • As with EUR/USD, it is worth monitoring FX pairs and DXY in general to see how it behaves around its 200-day eMA.


Commodities: WTI edges lower overnight after rallying on supply concerns

WTI has fallen -2.3% overnight although price action appears to be more technical repositioning over a fundamental play. It rallied over 6% yesterday as a blockage on the Suez Channel was preventing oil tankers (ad other cargo) to get through.

Given the choppy nature these past four session we have a neutral bias today, and suggest intraday traders remain nimble and ready to switch their views.


Up Next (Times in GMT)

You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here

  • The Swiss National Bank (SNB) meetings is at 08:30 GMT. Read Matt Weller’s preview here.
  • Other than that, it’s a fairly quiet economic calendar in the European session.
  • Final GDP figures are released for the US, which is not expected to be a market mover. And the weekly employment figures (initial jobless claims) is also on tap.

Related tags: Indices Forex USD Central Bank Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.