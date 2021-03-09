European Open Dax hits record high gold falls below 1700

It's a slight risk-on tone ahead of today’s open with AUD/JPY and index futures pointing higher. This could bode well for the DAX which closed to a record high yesterday.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 9, 2021 1:24 AM
Close-up of market chart
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 31.6 points (0.47%) to close at 6,771.20
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 253.7 points (0.88%) and currently trades at 28,998.58
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 282.35 points (0.99%) and currently trades at 28,823.18

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -11 points (-0.16%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 6,708.13
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -3 points (-0.08%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,760.24
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -5 points (-0.03%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,375.91

Monday US Close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial fell -121.43 points (-0.39%) to close at 31,270.09
  • The S&P 500 index fell -20.59 points (-0.54%) to close at 3,821.35
  • The Nasdaq 100 index fell -376.62 points (-2.88%) to close at 12,299.08

Index futures are higher again overnight with Singapore STI rising over 1% and Nikkei 225 futures up around 0.9%. At the time of writing, Nasdaq E-mini futures have recouped +1.25% of Monday’s losses and the S&P E-minis are around 0.8% higher.

Stronger yields during yesterday’s NY session saw the Nasdaq 100 tumble nearly -3% and retest last week’s low, as investors continued to rotate out of high valuation equities. The S&P 500 got off relatively lightly with a -0.54% fall and closed on its 20-day eMA.

S&P 500: 08 March 2021

  • The index closed -3.27% below its 52-week high
  • Utilities (1.38%) was the strongest sector and Information Technology (-2.46%) was the weakest
  • 9 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 80.2% of stocks closed above their 200-day average        
  • 94.46% of stocks closed above their 50-day average        
  • 64.75% of stocks closed above their 20-day average   
     

Dax hits record high

Weaker German industrial production weakened the euro and helped strengthen stocks as investors bet on more fiscal stimulus and easy policies from the ECB. Rising around 3.5%, it was the most bullish session for the Dax since November and it closed above its prior highs with staunch conviction.

  • Our bias remains bullish above 14,200
  • Bulls could look to enter longs upon a low volatility retracement or period of consolidation above its prior highs
  • Given its at a record high an open upside target could be used, or technical indicators such as pivot points can project potential targets

Gold bugs look to 1670 as their last line of defence

Gold prices retraced overnight after printing a firm bearish close below 1700 and forming a bearish engulfing candle. Given the ease at which longs were flushed out around 1700 then we could see key support around 1670 challenged today. And, as we’d expect to see some large stops beneath this level, we could see a battle from bulls to defend it (bullish volatility) unless large stops are triggered and prices get sent sharply lower.


Forex: Another g’day for Aussie data

NAB’s business confidence index rose to a 10-year high as higher employment, sales and profits pointed towards a stronger then expected recovery. Business conditions rose to 15 from 7 prior, and now sits back at its highest level since August 2018.

  • AUD/JPY is currently the strongest FX pair although volatility remains calm overall, with daily ranges sitting around 40-50% of their 10-day ATR (average true range).
  • AUD/USD has stabilised above the 0.7620 low, yet within the prior two-day range and well below the 50-day eMA. Until we see weakness for the dollar then our bias remains bearish below 0.7700.
  • GBP/USD has remained confined within the 1.3773 – 1.3866 outlined in yesterday’s European open report. A break above 1.3866 invalidates the bearish bias, whereas a break below 1.3773 reaffirms it.
  • EUR/USD’s decline has stalled at its 200-day eMA which leaves the potential for a technical bounce, assuming the dollar’s rally can calm down a little first. Yet with momentum predominantly bearish leading into this key level we suspect it may be a minor bounce at best. Ultimately, our bias remains bearish below the 1.1952 swing low and we’d favour fading into (shorting) into retracements.

Japan’s GDP deflates in final reads

Japan’s growth was downgraded in Q4 as capital expenditure and private inventories were lower than originally expected. Q4 annualised growth now sits at 11.7% YoY (12.7% prior) and the consensus was for it to be upgraded slightly to 12.8%. The quarterly read suffered the same fate and was reduced to 2.8% from 3% previously.

USD/JPY hit fresh highs above 109 and sits at its highest level since June 2020. Given every technical indicator screams overbought (yet price action has yet to confirm any of them), the intraday bias remains up. The next major resistance level is the 109.85 high and, if current momentum persists, it could be there within two sessions. A break of today’s daily low could be the first suggestion that momentum has turned.

 

Up Next (Times in GMT)

You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.

  • There’s no top tier economic data scheduled for today. Euro pairs could remain vulnerable to weak German trade data (particularly if exports slump more than expected) in a strong US dollar environment.
  • The same can be said for Eurozone employment and GDP numbers but, as these are final reads, we doubt they will become too market moving.
  • RBA Governor, Dr Philip Lowe speaks at the AFR (Australian Financial Review) business Summit at 22:00.
  • Fed member Robert Kaplan speaks at 23:00 speaks on national and global economic issues.


Related tags: Equities Indices Forex Dax

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, Oil forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:57 AM
RBA backs uncertain productivity turnaround to achieve inflation target
Today 05:13 AM
Gold rebound stalls as key market drivers go AWOL
Today 03:18 AM
ASX 200, SGX iron ore: Bullish breakouts on the menu, hawkish RBA a risk
Yesterday 11:43 PM
AUD/USD rises into RBA, GBP/JPY, gold look set to bounce: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:05 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Retests 1.26 with BOE on Tap
Yesterday 02:23 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

aus_04
ASX 200, SGX iron ore: Bullish breakouts on the menu, hawkish RBA a risk
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 11:43 PM
    stocks_04
    Weekly equities forecast: Disney, BP & Uber earnings previews
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    May 4, 2024 02:00 AM
      Feature image of stock market figures and indices
      Weekly equities forecast: Amazon, Apple & HSBC earnings previews
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      April 27, 2024 06:37 AM
        stocks_06
        Nasdaq’s bullish signal may deliver upside for the Nikkei 225
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 12, 2024 02:28 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.