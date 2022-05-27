European Open: DAX eyes a breakout, USD limps into the weekend

After a couple of false starts, the DAX is showing a greater appetite for some sort of lift of (should sentiment allow).

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 27, 2022 5:52 AM
Germany flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 77.9 points (1.1%) and currently trades at 7,183.80
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 183.14 points (0.69%) and currently trades at 26,787.98
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 556.6 points (2.77%) and currently trades at 20,672.80
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 145.53 points (1.11%) and currently trades at 13,314.17

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -22.5 points (-0.3%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,542.42
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 3 points (0.08%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,743.31
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 20 points (0.14%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,251.29

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -43 points (-0.13%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -15 points (-0.12%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -3.75 points (-0.09%)

 

20220527futuresCIA2

 

NZD and AUD were the strongest majors overnight, partly due to a weaker USD but also down to favourable economic data. Australian retail sales rose 0.9% which plays well ahead of next week’s GDP data, and whilst NZ consumer confidence was slightly lower inflation expectations were also down (down to 5.1% from 5.6%). AUD/USD and NZD/USD both rose to a 3-week high.

 

The US dollar index fell to a 5-week low overnight and is now trying to find support at its 50-day eMA. EUR/USD has teased us with a break of 1.0757 resistance and USD/CHF also broke lower. The FOMC minutes may have confirmed another 100-bps of hikes over the next two meetings, but murmurs of a ‘pause’ in September suggests the Fed are already having second thoughts about such an aggressive rate hike trajectory. The fact is that the dollar is limping its way to the weekend in hope of a break of its recent selloff. And with the ECB and SNB central banks being uncharacteristically hawkish (relative to the past decade, that is) we see the potential for euro and the Swiss franc to break higher against the US dollar.

 

 

DAX daily chart

20220527daxCI Just under a couple of weeks ago I outlined a bullish case for the DAX on the monthly and weekly charts. Whilst the daily chart was on the choppy side, I’ve continued to monitor its potential to turn higher and we suspect we’re now close to the breakout. The bearish trendline from the record high has been invalidated and three higher lows have formed since the 13,380 low. Furthermore, yesterday’s bullish candle closed above the 20 and 50-day eMA’s, and slightly above the prior swing high.

The bias is bullish above the 13,871 low, but should we see a decent breakout then this can be raised to yesterday’s low around 14,000. The initial target is 14,600 but, if this really is part of a larger trend reversal, we should be treated to a run for 15,000 sooner than later.

 

DAX 30 trading guide

 

FTSE: Market Internals

20220527moversFTSEcia

FTSE 350: 4211.67 (0.56%) 26 May 2022

  • 298 (85.14%) stocks advanced and 45 (12.86%) declined
  • 10 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 4 fell to new lows
  • 29.14% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 94.57% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 21.43% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 11.54% - Ocado Group PLC (OCDO.L)
  • + 9.75% - Serco Group PLC (SRP.L)
  • + 9.67% - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -18.66% - IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L)
  • -7.24% - Centrica PLC (CNA.L)
  • -6.61% - United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L)

 

 

Up Next (Times in GMT)

20220527calendarBST

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 
  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Forex Indices FTSE Trade Ideas GER40 Dax

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.