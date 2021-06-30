European Open China PMIs Slow GBPJPY Consolidates at the Lows

Despite softer reads for China’s manufacturing and service PMI report, sentiment remained buoyant for Asian indices after strong data from the US overnight.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 30, 2021 2:04 AM
Market chart
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 45.6 points (0.62%) and currently trades at 7,346.80
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 11.2 points (0.04%) and currently trades at 28,824.33
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -45.35 points (-0.16%) and currently trades at 28,948.75

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 7 points (0.1%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,094.55
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -1 points (-0.02%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,106.51
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 5 points (0.03%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,695.59

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -150.57 points (-0.44%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 17 points (0.12%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 5.25 points (0.12%)

 

Learn how to trade indices

 

Asian indices look past soft China PMI print

Higher raw material costs saw China’s manufacturing PMI expand at its slowest rate in four months. It fell to 50.9 from 51 in May, although slightly above the 50.8 forecast. Non-manufacturing (services) grew at a slower rate of 53.5 compared with 55.2 previously, which together dragged the composite PMI down to 52.9 from 54.2. China’s is currently trading -0.2% lower and the SSEC is down -0.36%.

Elsewhere, equities across Asia were mostly higher as they took the lead from Wall Street following a strong consumer confidence report and a rise in employment expectations. MSCI’s global world index rose for a fifth consecutive day to print yet another record high. Futures markets are around 0.1% higher (give or take) for US and European markets which point to a flat open for cash markets.

7070 remains the key pivotal level for FTSE 100 traders. A break beneath it sends it to a five-day low and further suggests a swing high was seen on Friday at 7139. Yet we saw two rounds of buying activity just above 7070 yesterday so, until it breaks, another upside bounce from that key level remains a distinct possibility.

 

FTSE 350: Market Internals


FTSE 350: 4058.92 (0.21%) 29 June 2021

  • 180 (51.28%) stocks advanced and 153 (43.59%) declined
  • 20 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 4 fell to new lows
  • 82.91% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 50.14% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 15.67% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 5.71%   -  Liontrust Asset Management PLC  (LIO.L) 
  • + 3.88%   -  Just Eat Takeaway.com NV  (TKWY.AS) 
  • + 3.77%   -  Serco Group PLC  (SRP.L) 

Underperformers:

  • -5.05%   -  Tui AG  (TUIT.L) 
  • -3.71%   -  Hochschild Mining PLC  (HOCM.L) 
  • -3.25%   -  Polymetal International PLC  (POLYP.L) 

 

Thin ranges for forex pairs:

AUD and NZD were the strongest major overnight, but the lack of volatility (relative to the prior day’s sell-off) suggests it is technical repositioning at best, and far from a risk-on rebound. You can see on the ATR dashboard how thin ranges were overnight, and this leaves plenty of ‘meat on the bone’ for the European and US sessions if and when catalysts arrive.

First up we have the final read for UK’s Q1 GDP. They generally attract the least excitement as the revisions tends to be negligible. But that cuts both ways because if there is a revision that catches traders off guard then it can instil volatility. So this clearly places GBP pairs into focus (along with the FTSE) at the start of the session.

GBP/USD didn’t quite reach our 1.3800 target but came close enough. The intraday trend remains bearish so, unless GDP is upwardly revised by a noteworthy amount then bears are likely to want to fade into minor rallies.

 

GBP/JPY is in a similar situation structurally; its hourly chart is producing lower lows and highs and the 20 and 50-bar eMA’s are acting as dynamic resistance. Its forming a consolidation / bearish continuation pattern off the lows, so a break of its retracement line should be of interest to bears (or any signs of weakness around the weekly pivot point at 153.40)

 

Learn how to trade forex

 

Commodities:

Gold is on track for its worst month in 3.5 years and is heading into the final session on the ropes. The stronger dollar took its toll yesterday to see the yellow metal break lower form its small range, and bears may be tempted to fade into rallies within yesterday’s range to see if it can break yesterday’s low.

WTI futures opened higher overnight (currently up around 0.6%) , supported by a report that US crude stockpiles were down last week, which helped traders look past concerns over the rise of covid cases across parts of Asia. Yet we may find volatility a little lower today ahead of tomorrow’s OPEC meeting and Friday’s NFP report.

 

Up Next (Times in BST)


You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.

Related tags: FTSE 100 Indices Forex GBP

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD Forecast: BoE and Fed rate cut expectations remain in focus
Today 02:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises after earnings from Meta, AMZN & a strong NFP report
Yesterday 02:10 PM
US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
Yesterday 02:00 PM
USD/JPY, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:32 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Powell, RBA rate decision in focus
Yesterday 07:00 AM
The USD dollar could take its cue from Powell’s 60-minute interview: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 02:58 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
FTSE analysis: Banks and luxury stocks weigh ahead of key data
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
January 15, 2024 12:30 PM
    stocks_01
    FTSE analysis: UK index looks to buck EU market weakness as oil climbs
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 9, 2024 11:30 AM
      Research
      FTSE and Pound analysis: BoE not so dovish after Fed pivot
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 14, 2023 12:30 PM
        Research
        FTSE 100, DAX analysis: UK lags EU and US stock market recovery
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 16, 2023 11:30 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.