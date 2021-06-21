European Open Asian Equities Track Wall Street Lower Futures In The Red

The selling continued overnight with all major benchmarks across Asia in the red and the Japanese yen attracting safe-haven flows.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 21, 2021 2:11 AM
Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -143 points (-1.94%) and currently trades at 7,225.90
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -1010.85 points (-0.0349%) and currently trades at 27,952.65
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -387.85 points (-1.35%) and currently trades at 28,413.42

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -50.5 points (-0.73%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 6,966.97
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -33 points (-0.81%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,050.37
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -114 points (-0.74%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,334.04

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -210.22 points (-0.62%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -31.5 points (-0.22%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -21.25 points (-0.51%)

 

The equity sell-off continues

Equities across Asia slumped overnight, taking their bearish lead from Wall Street on Friday following hawkish comments James Bullard. All major benchmarks were in the read led by Japan’s TOPIX which currently trades -2.5% lower, the ASX 200 fell -1.8% and the Hang Seng was down -1.3%. US and European futures have also opened lower which points to a weak open today.

The FTSE 100 endured its worst week in nearly four months and produced a bearish outside (and end engulfing) candle. The 50-day eMA came to the rescue to support prices by Friday’s close although the cash market is expected to open below 7,000 today. Today’s bias remains bearish beneath 7,000 with support levels residing around 6962, 6925 and 6900.

 

FTSE 350: Market Internals


FTSE 350: 4018.95 (-1.90%) 18 June 2021

  • 76 (21.65%) stocks advanced and 265 (75.50%) declined
  • 14 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 7 fell to new lows
  • 83.76% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 18.52% of stocks closed above their 20-day average


Outperformers:

  1. + 4.55%   -  Chrysalis Investments Ltd  (CHRY.L) 
  2. + 3.25%   -  Sirius Real Estate Ltd  (SRET.L) 
  3. + 3.08%   -  Inchcape PLC  (INCH.L) 

Underperformers:

  • -5.67%   -  Melrose Industries PLC  (MRON.L) 
  • -5.32%   -  Restaurant Group PLC  (RTN.L) 
  • -5.07%   -  Energean PLC  (ENOG.L)  

 

JPY strongest major during risk-off trade overnight:

The Japanese yen continued to strengthen overnight and is currently the second strongest currency this month (just behind the US dollar). The yen was higher against all major currencies, including the mighty dollar, with USD/JPY currently -0.3% lower and probing Wednesday’s low. However, it remains above trend support from the April low, so perhaps it can build a base at or above 109.60.

The British pound was slightly lower overnight, currently down just -0.06% against the US dollar, although GBP/JPY fell -0.5% to a six-week low. GBP/CHF remains effectively rangebound between 1.2600 and 1.2800, so range-trading strategies are preferred until we see a breakout.

 

The US dollar index (DXY) traded in a narrow range, just off last week’s highs. DXY has rallied 3.2% since the May low, 2.2% of which was seen following Wednesday’s FOMC meeting last week, so bulls clearly have the upper hand. Yet prices have stalled near the 50-week eMA which may partially explain the pause in trend overnight, but with momentum as strong as it is right now that is not likely a good enough reason to be short the market. Besides, Friday found support at its 200-day eMA, so if we are lucky enough to see a low-volatility retracement within Friday’s range then bulls may want to seek dips above the 200-day eMA. Should prices hold above the 91.80 – 92.00 support zone our bias is for a break to new highs and target the gap resistance zone around 92.80.

 

Metals cling on to last week’s lows

Gold prices remain a little shell-shocked after falling $100 last week. It has found support just above the 1756 low but upside momentum is currently lacking, to say the least. Still, volatility can cut both ways so if prices fail to push lower it may spur short covering and a technical bounce. Overall, our bias remains bearish beneath 1800 and for a break towards 1720 – 1720.

Silver remains equally unloved but holding above 25.70 support – a break of which opens-up a ruin for 25, although take note that the 200-day eMA sits at 25.33.

Bearish momentum on copper futures waned on Friday after breaking beneath trend support on Thursday. Form here we’d like to seek bearish setups below the broken trendline and for bears to target the lows around $4.00.

 

Up Next (Times in BST)


You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.