European Open: Asian equities lower on China PMI contraction

Both the manufacturing and service sectors contracted in March according to PMI data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 31, 2022 6:16 AM
China flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -14.9 points (-0.2%) and currently trades at 7,499.60
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -73.14 points (-0.26%) and currently trades at 27,956.05
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -213.1 points (-0.96%) and currently trades at 22,018.93
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -68.38 points (-0.5%) and currently trades at 13,734.95

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 7.5 points (0.1%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,586.25
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 17 points (0.44%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,976.14
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 85 points (0.58%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,691.05

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 17 points (0.05%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 61.5 points (0.41%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 6.75 points (0.15%)
20220331futuresCI

Manufacturing data fell to 49.5 to denote industry contraction for China, whilst services fell to 48.4 which is its fastest rate of contraction in seven months. This has then seen the composite read (manufacturing and service combined) fall to 48.8, which its lowest level since March 2020. The Hang Seng was the weakest performer and fell -0.8%, and the China A50 is off by -0.4%. Commodity currencies are all lower (led by AUD) although JPY is the weakest and USD is the strongest.

USD/JPY breaks out of its bearish channel

USD/JPY managed to hold above its 200-hr eMA, although its choppy price action was underwhelming for our bullish bias. That said, we have since seen the hourly chart close above trend resistance to confirm a channel breakout, and prices are now holding above 122. If we see a break above 122.45 then our next target is 123 whilst prices remain above the consolidation lows around 121.94.

20220331usdjpyCI

WTI heads for $100

Oil prices were lower overnight after the Biden administration said they are considering releasing a large amount of oil to help stimmy inflation. Light crude is down around -5.3% and brent is off by -4.5%. WTI prices are coiling up on the daily chart, with prices continuing to respect trend support from the December 20th low, yet two low highs have formed after its epic fall from $130.

20220331wtiCI

This brings into question whether bulls will be tempted to reload should prices dip to $100, around the 50-day eMA. A break above the 108.75 high would see it break out of its coiling formation, whereas a break beneath the 98.44 low also invalidates trend support and brings 93.53 into focus, along with trend support from the December low. Interestingly, the 61.8% and 78.6% Fibonacci expansions sits right on the March and February lows, whilst the 100% projection sits around $80.

FTSE 350: Market Internals

20220331moversFTSEci

FTSE 350: 4250.68 (0.55%) 30 March 2022

  • 96 (27.35%) stocks advanced and 251 (71.51%) declined
  • 9 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 1 fell to new lows
  • 37.61% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 54.13% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 19.37% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 5.61% - Energean PLC (ENOG.L)
  • + 4.60% - Anglo American PLC (AAL.L)
  • + 4.43% - Shell PLC (SHEL.L)

Underperformers:

  • -7.56% - Trainline PLC (TRNT.L)
  • -7.24% - Vesuvius PLC (VSVS.L)
  • -7.13% - Currys PLC (CURY.L)

Up Next (Times in GMT)

20220331calendarGMT

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 
  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Forex Commodities Indices Equities FTSE Trade Ideas USD JPY WTI

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Today 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.