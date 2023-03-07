European Open: All quiet ahead of Powell’s testimony

Market mostly traded in tight ranges ahead of Jerome Powell’s highly anticipated testimony to the House, which has the potential to be a volatile event.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 7, 2023 5:34 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 36.1 points (0.49%) and currently trades at 7,364.70
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 103.75 points (0.37%) and currently trades at 28,341.53
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 208.56 points (1.01%) and currently trades at 20,811.75
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -2.53 points (-0.02%) and currently trades at 13,459.77

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 19.5 points (0.25%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,949.29
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 5 points (0.12%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,318.78
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 25 points (0.16%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,678.58

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 39 points (0.12%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 8.5 points (0.21%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 43.75 points (0.36%)

 

20230307futuresCI

 

  • The RBA increased their overnight cash rate by 25bp in line with the consensus
  • Their statement dropped references to [rate] increases, which suggests there may be one more hike to go (although this is far from certain at this point)
  • AUD was the weakest currency overnight as their statement was less hawkish than the February statement
  • Australia’s trade surplus narrowed as imports of cars, telecoms and industrial equipment outpaced exports
  • Market mostly traded in tight ranges ahead of Jerome Powell’s highly anticipated testimony to the House
  • The two-day event starts at 15:00 GMT, and continues tomorrow in front of the Senate
  • SNB Chairman Jordan also speaks at 18:30 GMT, and we’re keeping an ear out for any hawkish comments given that inflation continues to overshoot expectations and the SNB’s interest rate remains relatively low at just 1%

 

Jerome Powell’s testimony in focus at 15:00 GMT:

We’ve had mixed comments from Fed members recently, which suggests they’re divided over whether the terminal rate needs to be increased beyond the dot plot’s central tendency of 5.1% to 5.4%. There has also been some excitement about a potential 50bp hike in March – which some members have also publicly backed – but I suspect the more likely course is 25bp increments with the potential for it to be 5.75%. So traders will want to hear any clues from Powell that indicate where rates are going and how quickly they will get there. And as high interest rates are politically unappealing, Powell could face some serious heat from the House, and how vigorously he defends high rates could guide how markets react (and how high the US dollar and yields go).

 

CHF/JPY daily chart:

20230307chfjpyCI

Back on February the 13th we successfully anticipated a breakout on CHF/JPY. Ince then, the pair has held above the 100-day EMA and 143.40/50 support zone and momentum is pointing higher. Furthermore, two bullish engulfing candles have formed and the pair looks set for an attempted breakout above 146.

Given that Switzerland’s inflation was above forecasts yet again and the SNB’s interest rate is just 1%, there’s a reasonable chance to expect some hawkish comments from SNB’s governor Jordan later today.

Today’s bias remains bullish above 144.72 (yesterday’s engulfing low) so we would welcome any low volatility pullback within yesterday’s range to seek bullish setups, in anticipation of a move to 147 (monthly R1 pivot) and the highs around 148.

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in GMT)

20230307calendarGMT

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Powell CHF JPY Forex FX

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Yesterday 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:54 PM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:20 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 06:36 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 05:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.