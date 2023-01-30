European Open: $82 continues to defy WTI crude bulls

Despite hopes of a rebound in demand due to China’s reopening, oil bulls have repeatedly failed to help WTI crude oil close above $82 – and momentum now points lower.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
January 30, 2023 4:39 AM
Energy
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -2.8 points (-0.04%) and currently trades at 7,491.00
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -38.86 points (-0.14%) and currently trades at 27,343.70
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -368.21 points (-1.62%) and currently trades at 22,320.69
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 193.36 points (1.39%) and currently trades at 14,151.76

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -13.5 points (-0.17%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,751.65
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -9 points (-0.22%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,169.01
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -23 points (-0.15%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,127.03

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -70 points (-0.21%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -39.5 points (-0.32%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -10.5 points (-0.26%)

 

20230130futuresCI

 

  • A top Republican official said over the weekend that the risk of a conflict between the US and China over Taiwan were “very high”, after a US general sparked concerns with a memo stating the US could fight China within two years
  • It was a quiet economic calendar during the Asian session, which resulted in small ranges for currencies
  • China’s markets reopened after a week off to celebrate the lunar new year, and the CSI 300 came close to entering a bull market having risen nearly 20% from its October low
  • The FTSE 100 is holding above the 2019 and 2020 highs and monthly R2 pivot point, and price action suggests its decline from the January high – so we’re on the lookout for another leg higher
  • The DAX was supported by better than expected PMI reports last week, and as the OBV (on balance volume) has broken to a new cycle high it suggests the trend remains supported by bullish volume overall
  • A host of CPI and GDP reports are released across Europe, which could further support sentiment for indices should inflation soften
  • Reports of a drone attack in Iran initially saw oil prices gap higher, and index futures are trading lower ahead of the open which points to a weak open for cash indices

 

WTI crude futures charts:

20230130wtiCI

 

WTI crude erased of its prior week’s gains last week after bulls once against struggled to hold the market above the 100-week and 100-day EMA. We can see on the daily chart that a bearish engulfing candle formed on Friday, prior to which several upper wicks have formed on the candles which failed to see a daily close above $82 – a level that has acted as both support and resistance since October. Furthermore, the stochastic oscillator has generated a sell signal after rising into the overbought zone and then turned lower.

 

20230130wtiCI1h

 

The bias remains bearish below last week’s high of $82.66 ad for an initial move down to the monthly pivot point at 77.85. Bears could seek bearish setups on intraday timeframes to increase the potential reward to risk. At the time of writing WTI is close to fully closing its weekend gap higher, where a move below $79 assumes $80.49 to be a key intraday swing high.

 

Economic events up next (Times in GMT)

20230130calendarGMT

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas WTI WTI/USD Oil

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:54 PM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:20 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 06:36 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 05:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.