DAX bulls eye a break of 16k: European open – 13th July 2023

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 6:01 AM
51 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 113.9 points (1.6%) and currently trades at 7,249.60
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 491.09 points (1.64%) and currently trades at 32,437.16
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 469.41 points (2.49%) and currently trades at 19,330.36
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 195.73 points (1.56%) and currently trades at 12,757.43

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 4 points (0.05%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,420.11
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 7 points (0.16%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,367.46
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 18 points (0.11%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 16,041.00

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 51 points (0.15%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 11.5 points (0.26%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 66.5 points (0.43%)

 

20230713indicesCI

If you needed any reminding that inflation data remains a key driver for global sentiment, then yesterday’s US CPI report should have served you well. With annual, monthly CPI and core inflation prints all below expectations, it certainly stirred some excitement that the Fed may hike one last time in two weeks – with some even speculating whether they’ll pause in July. With money markets suggesting a 92% chance of a hike, I feel inclined to believe them and run with that hike. But any comments next week from Fed members will be scrutinised as strongly as ever, as we veer towards the Fed blackout period ahead of their next meeting.

Asian indices were broadly higher as they tracked the sentiment of Wall Street, looking past weak growth concerns from China’s trade data. Exports slumped -12.4% y/y, down from -7.5% prior and missing estimates of 0.5%. Imports also missed the mark at -6.8% y/y versus -6.1% expected, down from -4.5%.

 

20230713forex

 

US jobless claims, PPI in focus today

On today’s docket we have several key data points for the UK at 07:00 including GDP, trade balance and output data for construction, manufacturing and industry. It could take quite a series of misses to shake the pound-bullish tree, given all bets are on for a 50bp BOE hike (thanks to stronger wages data). French CPI is at 07:45, industrial production for the eurozone at 10:00, the OPEC monthly report is at 12:00 and then ECB monetary policy meeting minutes at 12:30.

Given the significance of yesterday’s CPI report, a soft set of US PPI data at 13:30 could further bolster bets of a less hawkish Fed. But a potential fly in the ointment is if we see jobless claims data recede further as it could shed some doubt over a less-hawkish Fed with such a tight labour market.

What immediately jumps out on the FX major dashboard is how most of the pairs have either traded higher or lower over the past five days. It brings into question how much juice is left in the tank to sustain these moves, and the fact that we have only seen a minor follow-through in Asia reiterates this point. Implied volatility is also relatively low to suggest the more exciting action for the week may be behind us for the week. And if there is a potential catalyst for some retracement, perhaps we might find it in stronger employment data for the US later.

 

DAX daily chart:

The DAX may have completed a classic 3-wave retracement (ABC) on the daily chart, having found support just below 15,500 at a 50% retracement level. The market has rallied for four consecutive days since that low, so perhaps upside could be limited over the near-term. But with index futures pointing higher ahead of the open, it looks like bulls are set for another crack at breaking 16,000 today. Should prices retrace (whether later today, tomorrow or next week), the look signs of support around the 20 and 50-day EMA around 15,925 or yesterday’s low around 15,800. But given the 3-wave retracement spanned most of the bullish channel and bullish momentum has turned sharply higher, we think a run to the 2021 and ATH (all-time high) is now on the card.

20230713daxCI

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Dax European Open Indices

Latest market news

View more
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023 11:55 AM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
By:
Joshua Warner
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
        Research
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 14, 2023 11:55 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.