European markets open lower despite positive signals from Asia

Though Asian markets were sending positive signals this morning after President Trump ended the longest government shutdown in US history over the weekend, European indexes started the week trending down.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 28, 2019 4:58 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Though Asian markets were sending positive signals this morning after President Trump ended the longest government shutdown in US history over the weekend, European indexes started the week trending down. Negative news from big industrials such Alstom and Siemens weighed on European indices and the FTSE wasn’t helped by the upcoming Brexit vote Tuesday. Among the top London risers however was Russian steel producer Evraz, up over 3%, after the US decided to lift sanctions on another Russian metals producer Rusal.

The US government shutdown was starting to cause serious concerns for some US businesses, particularly those that depend on US government contracts. It also blocked any planned IPOs as one of the agencies paralyzed by the closure was trading regulator the Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC and other agencies now have three frantic weeks to catch up on lost time and to prepare to go into hibernation again when the three week respite granted by Trump expires.

Tech giant results to dominate US earnings this week

Wall Street is gearing up for the busiest reporting week of the quarter with 13 out of 30 companies in the DJIA index due to present their earnings. The limelight will be on the big ones: Facebook after it announced plans to integrate its Messenger with Instagram and WhatsApp, Amazon where founder Jeff Bezos’s private life has made more headlines recently than his business decisions, and Apple with its struggles to keep iPhone sales in China on the rise. Boeing, McDonalds, General Electric and Pfizer’s results will also be spread through the week. The numbers are generally expected to reflect the economic background in the country, which is at its strongest in years but threatening to slow down over the coming months.  

Brexit vote weighs on sterling

After a few relatively calm days Brexit is back centre stage ahead of a second parliamentary vote Tuesday. Although the PM will argue her best to the contrary, nothing much seems to have changed in the content of her Brexit proposal or in the political mood over the last few days other than calls to postpone the March 29 deadline. In Scotland concerns over the unresolved state of Brexit seem to have reached fever pitch as it called for a second referendum hoping to remain in the EU. The pound is continuing to be whipped by Brexit in both directions with the currency losing ground against both the dollar and euro this morning.

China slowdown remains in focus

In Asia, Chinese markets have one more week to go before the country grinds to a halt during China’s New Year. The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges will be closed for a week starting February 4. It will also grant investors temporary relief from concerns over the state of the country’s economy. Numbers Monday again confirmed that the local economy is continuing to slow down as industrial profits dropped for a second month in a row.
Related tags: Abe Apple Shares market UK 100

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Abe articles

Artificial intelligence stocks: the best AI companies to invest in
By:
Patrick Foot
October 24, 2023 09:00 AM
    Quantum computing stocks: how to invest in quantum computing
    By:
    Patrick Foot
    October 19, 2023 01:42 PM
      Amazon acquisitions: what does Amazon own?
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      October 11, 2023 02:28 PM
        S&P 500 outlook: Amazon Q1 earnings preview
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        April 25, 2023 02:36 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.