European Market Open December 31

European markets are set to open mixed today ahead of the Brexit transition period coming to end this evening, paving the way for the coronavirus pandemic to return to centre stage as we enter 2021.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 31, 2020 2:11 AM
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst

European Market Open: Brexit transition to end

FTSE 100 to open lower

The FTSE 100 is set to open 0.1% lower at 6506.5 from 6515.6 at the end of play yesterday.

UK markets are open for a half-day and will shut at 1230 GMT.


CAC to open higher

France’s CAC 40 is called to open 0.2% higher at 5578.8 from 5568.5.

French markets are only open for a half-day today, while German markets are closed for the day.

Start trading the opportunities with indices today.


Brexit transition period to end

Four-and-a-half years after voting to leave the EU, the last stage of Brexit will finally take place at 2300 GMT tonight, when the transition period formally ends. UK politicians overwhelmingly backed the Brexit deal struck on December 24 during a vote yesterday, stamping its divorce from the EU into law. EU ambassadors have provisionally accepted the deal and the bloc intends to formally ratify it during January.

Although the deal has tried to minimise disruption, Brexit will bring about huge changes that businesses will have to adapt to. The UK is leaving the Single Market and Customs Union, and many sectors – such as financial services – remain largely uncovered by the new deal.


COVID recovery becomes central focus for 2021

The central focus for markets heading into 2021 is how economies will be able to recover from the pandemic by rolling-out vaccines and relaxing restrictions. Confidence has grown in recent months as both the UK and the EU started to vaccinate their populations, although surging cases and hospitalisations shows most countries are still not out of the woods.

The UK introduced tougher lockdown restrictions on more parts of the country yesterday, major European nations like Germany and France have also seen a recent spike in cases, while the US reported its highest-ever daily death toll yesterday.

The UK’s approval of the AstraZeneca-Oxford university vaccine – which is cheaper to produce and easier to distribute than the widely-used Pfizer-BioNTech jab – has raised hopes that life can get back to normal quicker.

City Index analyst Joe Perry has a look at what the roll-out of vaccines could mean for markets next year.


US to place new tariffs on EU goods

The US government has said it will increase tariffs on certain goods from the EU as part of the dispute over aircraft subsidies. This will include tariffs on aircraft parts and certain wines and other alcoholic spirits. The US has not said when they will be introduced but said the details would be ‘forthcoming’. The two sides have been in a dispute over how they subsidise their plane makers (Airbus in the EU and Boeing in the US) for well over a decade.


Forex: Narrow movements

GBP/USD traded at 1.36272 in early trade, slightly higher than the 1.36246 at the end of trade yesterday – when it hit its highest level since April 2018.

EUR/USD was slightly down this morning at 1.22916 from 1.22973 yesterday – when it also hit its highest level since April 2018.

Meanwhile, EUR/GBP was broadly flat at 0.90183 from 0.90263.

Start trading the opportunities in the forex market today.


Commodities: Oil prices edge higher

Brent traded at $51.60 in early trade, up from $51.48 at the close yesterday, while WTI edged higher to $48.38 from $48.34.

The EIA natural gas storage change, providing an insight into US stockpiles, is scheduled at 1700 GMT today.

Start trading the volatility in oil prices today.

Gold traded at $1888 an ounce this morning, down from $1894 at the end of play yesterday.

Start trading gold and other precious metals today.  


Market-moving events in the economic calendar

The headline event in the economic calendar today is due at 1330 GMT, when US initial and continuing jobless claims will be released.

You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.


Related tags: Commodities Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold forecast: Seasonals point to Jan gains, or did gold peak to soon?
Today 03:49 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200: An inverse play on what happens with US 2-year bond yields
Today 12:37 AM
USD/JPY hints at double top ahead of US inflation: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:18 PM
USD/CAD technical analysis: How to trade the Loonie
Yesterday 05:00 PM
AUD/USD Forecast: Why Copper’s Weakness Could Drag Aussie Down
Yesterday 02:58 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted ahead of tomorrow's CPI report
Yesterday 02:24 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

gold_03
Gold isn’t responding to shifts in US interest rate like it used to
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 03:57 AM
    Crude Oil, Canadian Dollar Analysis: WTI’s Surge Drives USD/CAD to 4-Month Lows
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    December 20, 2023 08:23 PM
      Research
      USD/JPY, GBP/USD, crude oil analysis: COT report – Dec 18, 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 18, 2023 01:44 AM
        Market chart
        Everything you need to know about market cycles
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        December 14, 2023 04:51 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.