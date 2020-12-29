European Market Open Dec 29

European markets are expected to follow US and Asian indices higher today as the new US stimulus bill and Brexit deal provides some long-awaited clarity to markets.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
December 29, 2020 2:16 AM
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

European Market Open: Stimulus, Brexit clarity to drive higher start

  • European markets are called to open markedly higher this morning, after US and Asian markets climbed to new record highs.
  • The signing of a new US stimulus bill and the last-minute Brexit deal are providing clarity to markets and putting some major uncertainty in the rear-view mirror.
  • In forex, the dollar has softened against the euro and the pound.

FTSE 100 to open higher

The FTSE 100 is set to open 0.5% higher at 6577.5 from its last closing price of 6547.3. UK markets closed early on December 24, when the Brexit deal was unveiled, and remained closed on Monday. That means today is the first opportunity for the FTSE 100 to respond to the breakthrough.

European indices: DAX to set to open at record high

The Euro STOXX Index is called to open 0.6% higher this morning at 3595.5 from 3574.2 at the close on Monday.

France’s CAC 40 is set to open 0.6% higher at 5616.1 from 5583.0.

Germany’s DAX is set to open up 0.7% at 13882.0 – a new record opening price – after ending Monday’s session at 13788.5.

Start trading the opportunities with indices today.

US markets hit record highs

US markets closed at new record highs on Monday, driven by US president Donald Trump’s late approval of a new $2.3 trillion stimulus bill to help the world’s largest economy bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P closed up 1% higher to end Monday at 3738.1, while the DJIA closed 0.7% higher at 30416.0. Asian indices were also supported by the news overnight, with the Nikkei 225 also climbing to its highest level in 30 years.

There is still some wrangling over the stimulus bill. Trump has argued he wanted personal cheques for Americans to be raised from $600 to $2,000. The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives has tried to capitalise by pushing through a vote to raise the amount on Monday, but it is unclear whether it will pass the Republican-controlled Senate.

Prepare for ‘bumpy moments’ ahead of Brexit

Markets have reacted positively to the last-minute trade deal announced by the UK and the EU on December 24, but there will still be ‘bumpy moment’s for UK businesses, according to government minister Michael Gove.

Although the deal has aimed to minimise disruption for both sides, there will be ‘practical and procedural changes’ to deal with when the transition period ends on December 31. With just days to go, businesses have been left with little time to understand what the deal means for them and to adapt. There could be dramatic changes for some industries such as financial services, which is largely excluded from the agreement.

EU ambassadors have provisionally approved the Brexit deal and the bloc will formally ratify it next month, while UK politicians are to vote on the deal this Wednesday.

The UK is also expected to sign a continuity trade deal with Turkey this week to maintain trade as it is now, while the EU is reported to be on the verge of finalising an investment pact with China that has been in the pipeline since 2014.

Admiral Group to distribute cash after asset sale

Admiral Group said it has agreed to sell a portfolio of comparison websites to ZPG Comparison Services Holdings UK for a total of £508 million. The sale includes the likes of Confused.com and Admiral said it expects to ‘return a majority of the net proceeds to shareholders’. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2021.

AstraZeneca secures Lynparza approval in Japan

AstraZeneca announced its Lynparza drug has been approved in Japan to treat advanced ovarian, prostate and pancreatic cancers.

William Hill eyes takeover completion early next year

William Hill said its takeover by US casino giant Caesars Entertainment should be completed early next year. The company said it expects to secure the required clearances to complete the deal ‘early in the second quarter of 2021, but possibly as early as March 2021’. William Hill shareholders approved the takeover back in November.

Forex: Dollar softens

GBP/USD traded at 1.34743 this morning, up 0.2% compared to 1.34536 at the close yesterday.

EUR/USD was also up 0.2% at 1.22405 from 1.22159.

Meanwhile, EUR/GBP traded broadly flat at 0.90872 after ending Monday at 0.90795.

Start trading the opportunities in the forex market today.

Commodities: Oil edges higher

Brent traded at $51.14 a barrel this morning, up 0.4% from $50.94 at the end of play on Monday, while WTI followed higher to $47.90 from $47.71.

Start trading the volatility in oil prices today.

Gold traded at $1877 this morning, up 0.2% from $1873.

Start trading gold and other precious metals today.  

Market-moving events in the economic calendar

The economic calendar is light for the rest of the year. Today, the headline event is the release of S&P/Case Shiller home price indices, a barometer for the US housing market, at 1400 GMT.

You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.




Related tags: Commodities Forex Indices

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.