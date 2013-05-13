european indices trade cautiously after hitting five year highs last week 14552013

- This morning, European indexes were trading cautiously after rising to their five-year highs last week. – The DAX was at 8250, the CAC at […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 13, 2013 9:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

- This morning, European indexes were trading cautiously after rising to their five-year highs last week.

- The DAX was at 8250, the CAC at 3946 and the Eurostoxx at 2777 just before 9am today.

- As for currencies, GBP/USD was at 1.5362, EUR/USD at 1.2963 and USD against JPY was at 101.8990 at 9am today.

- In the UK the FTSE opened 0.1% lower at 6620. The top gainers were Antofagasta and Weir Group as opposed to Standard Chartered and Anglo American, whose share value declined. BT has reported pre-tax profits of 2% for the year to date.

- Later on today, eurozone finance officials are due to meet in Brussels. The main aim of the meeting is to approve the first €3 billion bailout package for Cyprus and the last round of rescue funds for Greece. Depending on the outcome, it may have impact on the strength of euro against other currencies as well as the indexes.

- Also, at 1.30pm today we have a couple of retail sales figures from the US which are expected to decline. However, experts predict a drop in gas prices, which will benefit consumers.

- So it is interesting what the investors’ reaction will be to the announcement. US futures are expected to open 45 points lower.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.