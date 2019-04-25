European Equity Market Handover Twentyfifth April

European shares extend a malaise linked to earnings and signs that Beijing largesse may soon be curtailed

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 25, 2019 10:59 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Stock market snapshot as of [25/4/2019 2:53 PM]


Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.

  • European shares are extending a malaise linked to earnings and signs that Beijing largesse may soon be curtailed
  • Major indices fail to pick up the baton despite bumper overnight earnings from Microsoft and Facebook


Corporate News

  • The tech slump on this side of the Atlantic can mostly be pegged on Nokia’s disappointing quarter. It’s shares trade 8% lower
  • Contrast that with near-blockbuster earnings from Microsoft and Facebook, reaffirming U.S. tech sector resilience ahead of Amazon and Alphabet reports tonight and Monday
  • Still, a divide is appearing between ‘value’ and ‘growth’ shares, as 3M Co posts a weak outlook similar to Caterpillar’s, on Wednesday. The office equipment group’s shares fall 6%
  • The Nasdaq 100 rises 0.7% whilst the Dow falls 0.8


Upcoming corporate highlights

Date

Time

Company

Event Name

25-Apr-2019

AMC

Starbucks Corp

Q2 2019 Starbucks Corp Earnings Release

25-Apr-2019

AMC

Amazon.com Inc

Q1 2019 Amazon.com Inc Earnings Release

25-Apr-2019

AMC

Ford Motor Co

Q1 2019 Ford Motor Co Earnings Release

25-Apr-2019

AMC

Mattel Inc

Q1 2019 Mattel Inc Earnings Release

25-Apr-2019

AMC

Intel Corp

Q1 2019 Intel Corp Earnings Release

26-Apr-2019

AMC

Juniper Networks Inc

Q1 2019 Juniper Networks Inc Earnings Release

26-Apr-2019

13:00

Exxon Mobil Corp

Q1 2019 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Release

AMC: after market close 

Related tags: Shares market US Europe Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Spikes to Fresh Monthly High as Trump Prepares Canada Tariff
Today 04:05 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI bounces off lows but selling could resume
Today 04:03 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises modestly as the market asses Trump's trade outlook
Today 02:25 PM
Japanese yen forecast: USD/JPY and CAD/JPY in focus ahead of BoJ
Today 01:00 PM
EURUSD, Gold Forecast: EURUSD Holds Above Parity, Gold Tests $2730 Resistance
Today 10:09 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:39 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.