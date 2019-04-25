Stock market snapshot as of [25/4/2019 2:53 PM]
Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.
- European shares are extending a malaise linked to earnings and signs that Beijing largesse may soon be curtailed
- Major indices fail to pick up the baton despite bumper overnight earnings from Microsoft and Facebook
Corporate News
- The tech slump on this side of the Atlantic can mostly be pegged on Nokia’s disappointing quarter. It’s shares trade 8% lower
- Contrast that with near-blockbuster earnings from Microsoft and Facebook, reaffirming U.S. tech sector resilience ahead of Amazon and Alphabet reports tonight and Monday
- Still, a divide is appearing between ‘value’ and ‘growth’ shares, as 3M Co posts a weak outlook similar to Caterpillar’s, on Wednesday. The office equipment group’s shares fall 6%
- The Nasdaq 100 rises 0.7% whilst the Dow falls 0.8
Upcoming corporate highlights
|
Date
|
Time
|
Company
|
Event Name
|
25-Apr-2019
|
AMC
|
Starbucks Corp
|
Q2 2019 Starbucks Corp Earnings Release
|
25-Apr-2019
|
AMC
|
Amazon.com Inc
|
Q1 2019 Amazon.com Inc Earnings Release
|
25-Apr-2019
|
AMC
|
Ford Motor Co
|
Q1 2019 Ford Motor Co Earnings Release
|
25-Apr-2019
|
AMC
|
Mattel Inc
|
Q1 2019 Mattel Inc Earnings Release
|
25-Apr-2019
|
AMC
|
Intel Corp
|
Q1 2019 Intel Corp Earnings Release
|
26-Apr-2019
|
AMC
|
Juniper Networks Inc
|
Q1 2019 Juniper Networks Inc Earnings Release
|
26-Apr-2019
|
13:00
|
Exxon Mobil Corp
|
Q1 2019 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Release
AMC: after market close
