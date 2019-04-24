Stock market snapshot as of [24/4/2019 2:06 PM]
- Global shares have been on tenterhooks for much of Wednesday as investors fixated on how Boeing, the biggest U.S. exporter in dollar value, would fare with quarterly earnings
- Boeing profits fell 21%, but the group managed to beat most EPS estimates, giving the stock a surprising lift ahead of the start of U.S. cash trading.
- Consequently, Wall Street futures retain a light bid, even after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices notched new record highs on Tuesday
- European stock market sentiment is tardier on the uptake; still wary after signs that Beijing will be more circumspect about stimulus after Chinese growth appeared to respond more quickly than expected to recent fiscal loosening
Corporate News
- Even a less severe read on Europe’s bank sector from resilient Credit Suisse earnings hasn’t improved the regional mood much. A high threshold for improvement is still required for laggards like Deutsche Bank, UBS and even Barclays, which report earnings in coming days
- Despite the impact of Boeing’s grounded 737 Max model, its shares trade about $7 higher in pre-market deals. With cash flow and revenues coming in far worse than sharply-lowered forecasts, there remains a strong chance that the stock could dive later, taking U.S. markets, particularly the Dow, with it
- Caterpillar shares also look shaky ahead of open, despite beating forecasts and raising guidance
Upcoming corporate highlights
|
Date
|
Time
|
Company
|
Event Name
|
24-Apr-2019
|
AMC
|
Visa Inc
|
Q2 2019 Visa Inc Earnings Release
|
24-Apr-2019
|
AMC
|
Facebook Inc
|
Q1 2019 Facebook Inc Earnings Release
|
24-Apr-2019
|
AMC
|
Microsoft Corp
|
Q3 2019 Microsoft Corp Earnings Release
|
24-Apr-2019
|
AMC
|
Citrix Systems Inc
|
Q1 2019 Citrix Systems Inc Earnings Release
|
24-Apr-2019
|
AMC
|
Raymond James Financial Inc
|
Q2 2019 Raymond James Financial Inc Earnings Release
|
24-Apr-2019
|
AMC
|
Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc
|
Q1 2019 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc Earnings Release
|
24-Apr-2019
|
AMC
|
Xerox Corp
|
Q1 2019 Xerox Corp Earnings Release
|
24-Apr-2019
|
21:10
|
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
|
Q1 2019 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Earnings Release
AMC: after market close
Upcoming economic highlights