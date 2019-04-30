European Equity Market Handover thirty April

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
April 30, 2019 10:24 AM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  


Stock market snapshot as of [30/4/2019 2:26 PM]

  • Northern-hemisphere stock market sessions are moderating the impact of disappointing Chinese manufacturing data considerably, with help from firm earnings and rebounding oil prices
  • Saudi Arabia’s signal that it might—in effect—pretend it hadn’t heard last week’s demand from U.S. President Donald Trump for lower prices, sends WTI contracts up 2%
  • The regional STOXX gauge remains soft, though the largest country indices are only mildly lower
  • Wall Street futures are mixed, with Nasdaq pinned in the red by Alphabet’s surprise revenue miss overnight. Dow futures are some 40-odd points higher; S&P contract down 2 points

Corporate News

  • BP continues the oil theme after its earnings clearly beat the performance of Exxon and Chevron, which reported last week. Strong cash flow and a contained fall in refining margins enabled the UK producer’s shares to rise 1.8% just now
  • The U.S. technology sector is the main source of downside pressure after a sharp ‘after-hours’ reversal of Alphabet shares in reaction to quarterly results
  • Alphabet’s surprising revenue miss dragged the stock 7% off Monday’s new record high. Still, with Google’s weakening advertising sales growth looking like a function of rising competition from Amazon, Facebook and others, the net impact on the stock market may be buffered

Upcoming corporate highlights

AMC: after market close

Upcoming economic highlights


Related tags: Shares market US Earnings season Europe earnings Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
Today 12:54 PM
10 top trading indicators you should know
Today 10:54 AM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
Today 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Today 04:34 AM
BOE, RBA meetings on tap: The Week Ahead – 28th July 2023
Today 02:58 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
July 26, 2023 12:02 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: Microsoft and Alphabet deliver earnings beat, Meta up next
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    July 26, 2023 09:50 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Rolls Royce shares pop on huge beat – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 26, 2023 07:15 AM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 outlook: Where next for Meta stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 25, 2023 01:28 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.