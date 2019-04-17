European Equity Market Handover Seventeenth April

Stock market momentum from China’s higher-than-forecast growth turned out to be mild

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 17, 2019 10:38 AM
Stock market snapshot as of [17/4/2019 2:34 PM]


  • Stock market momentum from China’s higher-than-forecast growth turned out to be mild, given uncertainty about whether the data represented a sustained rebound
  • China’s stock market hit a new 13-month though the benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose just 0.3%
  • Despite a lift for Europe’s auto sector on talk that Chinese authorities could ease restrictions on car licenses, Europe’s STOXX 600 gauge also paused after hitting 8-month highs

Corporate News

  • Netflix’s disappointing outlook casts an unfortunate tone over the start of the earnings season after mixed results from the largest U.S. banks in recent days
  • The latest of these, from Morgan Stanley, were better received after strong investment management revenues lifted overall results above forecast

 

Upcoming corporate highlights

 


