﻿

European Equity Market Handover Not quite classic risk off

Things are not looking up yet

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 23, 2019 11:48 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


Stock market snapshot as of [23/5/2019 3:22 PM]

  • Things are not looking up yet, and U.S. stocks have joined global shares in a fourth declining session out of five.
  • It is almost classic ‘risk off’, with gold and the yen dutifully rising on demand for their perceived ‘safety’
  • Further confirmation comes from currencies, where dollar appreciation ensues by default as traders hollow out prospects for most minor and many major currencies, save for Japan’s yen, and the HKD
  • The news vacuum that may or may not be broken much before Presidents Trump and Xi are meant to meet in June, isn’t helping. In the place of fresh developments, two opinion pieces in the Communist Party’s flagship paper took aim at Washington’s recent curbs on Chinese technology companies. Does anyone still believe Huawei, ZTE, Chinese video surveillance firm Hikvision and others, have nothing to do with how markets perceive the trade dispute?

Corporate News

  • Tesla is among the standouts to the upside—and to the downside. It looked set to break a six-session session losing streak for a spell, paring a 40% loss in the year so far, that makes it one of the worst trade-war casualties among bedraggled autos
  • An email to employees by its colourful CEO, Elon Musk, said the electric car maker has a “good chance” of exceeding the record 90,700 deliveries the group achieved in the fourth quarter. Volatile action saw the stock down as much as 3.5%. It then rose more than 4% a little ago and subsequently relinquished almost all of that gain
  • Victoria’s Secret parent L Brands, Best Buy and med-tech group Medtronic all shone after solid earnings. As such, blanket selling is off the cards, for now
  • Still, the VIX volatility ‘fear gauge’ has confirmed good support around the 15 level with a 17% bounce

Upcoming economic highlights


Related tags: China US

Latest market news

View more
DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Indices Vulnerable Through Earnings Season
Yesterday 03:09 PM
DAX analysis: Stocks hit by stagflation concerns amid earnings bonanza
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Dow Jones Analysis: DJIA falls after Meta disappoints, inflation rises
Yesterday 01:12 PM
Gold outlook remains positive as traders eye key US data
Yesterday 11:14 AM
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:28 AM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Markets remain vulnerable despite tech rally
April 24, 2024 03:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest China articles

china_05-LONC02G510KMD6R
Explainer: the PBOC USD/CNY fix and how it impacts FX markets
By:
David Scutt
March 26, 2024 04:11 AM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    The seeds for iron ore’s latest lurch lower were sown last week
    By:
    David Scutt
    March 13, 2024 04:47 AM
      china_07-LONC02G510KMD6R
      Lows may be in for Chinese stocks as bear market downtrends give way
      By:
      David Scutt
      March 6, 2024 05:47 AM
        china_07
        Hang Seng, China A50 seeking fresh bullish catalysts to power market recovery
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 22, 2024 01:21 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.