European Equity Market Handover from bad to ugly

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 13, 2019 10:50 AM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  


Stock market snapshot as of [13/5/2019 2:54 PM]

  • China retaliated with its own trade war salvo on Monday, applying tariffs on $60bn in U.S. goods to 25%, whilst serving 20% and 10% duties on a smaller categories of goods and leaving taxes on 595 items at 5%
  • The impact on markets was predictable and immediate: European stocks and U.S. stock index futures plumbed new session lows; perceived ‘safe havens’ like the yen, U.S. Treasury prices and gold extended gains
  • The tariff rises take place on 1st June, with Beijing allowing time for further planned talks—which aren’t yet scheduled—to potentially reach a breakthrough
  • The chances don’t look good. The relatively constructive—if combative—tone of Washington and Beijing in recent days has turned ugly. China will be “hurt very badly” if it doesn’t do a deal, said U.S. President Donald Trump. China went from still “cautiously optimistic” on Friday, to quote Vice Premier Liu He, to adamant that it will “never surrender to external pressure”
  • Amid existing tensions over U.S. sanctions on Iran, Saudi Arabia’s claim that two of its tankers were “sabotaged” brought a sharply bullish reaction from oil traders. Details of what exactly happened remain unclear, but the Brent benchmark last rose 2.7%

Corporate News

  • The oil sector is the only defined equity segment to gain. STOXX’s Oil & Gas index was up 0.3% just now
  • A brokerage upgrade of Denmark’s Aker BP that buoys the stock 3%, is the oil industry’s biggest riser

Upcoming corporate highlights

BMO: before market open          AMC: after market close

Related tags: Brent Crude Oil Shares market Trump US Oil China Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Can the S&P 500 move lower coax bears from the sideline?
Today 03:25 AM
AUD/USD tumbles again as jobs market softens
Today 02:40 AM
USD/JPY: BOJ FX intervention may be ineffectual
Today 12:56 AM
USD/JPY, Gold, ASX 200 analysis: Asian Open – 17th August 2023
Yesterday 11:25 PM
Fed Minutes spook Nasdaq, points to higher interest rates
Yesterday 07:56 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US stocks bounce but sentiment remains fragile
Yesterday 02:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Research
Crude oil outlook: OPEC gap finally closed
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
April 26, 2023 02:00 PM
    Quarry and various stones
    What are the most traded commodities?
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    October 21, 2022 03:50 PM
      Oil rig on an grey day
      OPEC+ agrees to a 2,000,000bpd cut!
      By:
      October 5, 2022 03:50 PM
        Oil rig on an grey day
        OPEC+ agrees to a 2,000,000bpd cut!
        By:
        October 5, 2022 03:50 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.