Europe To Extend Gains Despite Trumps Military Threat

reopening optimism continues to drive markets higher, overshadowing cooling relations between US and China and growing unrest on US soil.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 2, 2020 3:42 AM
Finger pointing on market chart data
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
European bourses are looking ahead to another positive start on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session as reopening optimism continues to drive markets higher, overshadowing cooling relations between US and China and growing unrest on US soil.

US markets closed higher overnight, taking the benchmark to less than 10% from its all-time high, despite growing scenes of civil unrest following the death of George Floyd whilst being arrested by Minneapolis police. Until now, investors have been able to shrug off the growing unrest. However, US futures are pointing to a lower start after President Trump threatened to bring in the military to bring the protests under control.  

Signs trade deal could be under threat
US – China relations also remain in focus. Trump pleased the markets with no surprises in a key speech on Friday. However, two state owned enterprises have been instructed to halt purchases of US farm imports. This is the clearest sign yet that the hard-fought US – China trade deal could be under threat. Currently the markets are taking this risk in their stride. However, should tensions between the two powers escalate much further, fears that it will hamper the post coronavirus economic recovery could dominate and drag risk sentiment and stocks lower.

For now, investors are content focusing on the longer-term prospects of easing lockdown measures across the globe and the economic recovery. Data from China at the start of the week buoyed sentiment that a recovery was underway. Manufacturing data in the UK and the US also showed contractions in the sectors to be slowing, a trend which is expected to continue into this month.

Brexit in focus
Heading into the London open, the Pound is easing back from a monthly high versus the US Dollar reached in the previous session. Brexit rumours drove sterling higher with suggestions swirling that the UK could offer to compromise on UK fisheries and level playing field trade rules, if the EU agrees to back off from its maximise demands. With the last round of Brexit talks before the key June summit kicking off today, sterling could be in for a volatile week. 

The reality is that a no trade deal Brexit is very much on the table, as the UK is hurtling towards the end of the transition period without a free trade deal in place, spelling turmoil for businesses. The timing, with the coronavirus crisis couldn’t be worse. The last thing the UK needs will be trade barriers and a reduction in productivity as the economy attempts to recover from the damage that coronavirus crisis brought with it.

GBP/USD Chart

Related tags: Indices GBP

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD weekly forecast: US recession probability to dictate direction
Today 03:00 AM
Gold Forecast: ISM PMI could set the tone in week ahead
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Dollar forecast: NFP and ISM Services PMI to set FX tone – Forex Friday
August 2, 2024 12:45 PM
ISM services could guide global sentiment: The Week Ahead
August 2, 2024 07:17 AM
Nikkei buckles under the pressure of tech selloff, stronger yen
August 2, 2024 04:18 AM
GBP plunges post BOE, ASX to gap lower as weak ISM rocks Wall Street
August 1, 2024 11:08 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

recession_04
Nikkei buckles under the pressure of tech selloff, stronger yen
By:
Matt Simpson
August 2, 2024 04:18 AM
    Wall_street_sign
    GBP plunges post BOE, ASX to gap lower as weak ISM rocks Wall Street
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    August 1, 2024 11:08 PM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      Nasdaq 100 outlook dims on soft data ahead of Apple and Amazon earnings
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      August 1, 2024 05:00 PM
        Research
        FTSE 100 outlook: BoE stresses caution after first cut since pandemic
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        August 1, 2024 12:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.