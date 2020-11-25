Europe Stocks Head Higher After Record Breaking US Session

Looking ahead there are several key US economic reports that will be released, including GDP, jobless claims and durable goods which could provide plenty of volatility for trading opportunities.

FTSE Chart

The FTSE is edging higher after surging northwards earlier in the month. A break over resistance at 6510 could see the FTSE power higher towards resistance at 6670. On the flip side a break below 6300 a level which has offered support across the month could see FTSE head towards support at 6050 200 day sma.







