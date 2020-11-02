Europe Points Lower With More Lockdowns

Europe points to a lower as start of lockdown measures drag on sentiment.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 2, 2020 2:55 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
European markets are pointing to a weaker start in a flight to safety as covid cases surge, lockdowns tighten and as investors brace themselves for what is expected to be a volatile week ahead with the US elections, BoE, FOMC and non-farm payrolls.

UK going into lockdown
Coronavirus cases continue to spiral out of control, so much so that the UK joins France and Germany by announcing national lockdown 2.0. 
The FTSE is a notable laggard versus its European peers after Boris Johnson’s spectacular U-turn ordering another national lockdown from Thursday. Retailers will be in focus and as they are expected to face a Christmas disaster after the government ordered the lockdown of all non-essential shops. Tighter travel restrictions will also mean that travel firms will once again be under pressure as the covid trade returns.

Ryanair cuts capacity expectations again
Ryanair confirmed the disastrous outlook for the sector announcing that it now expects to fly at just 25% -40% of potential capacity over the winter months, depending on how covid develops. This winter as good as a complete write off for airlines. The dismal outlook comes as the budget airline revealed a €197 million loss in the first half compared to a profit of €1.1 billion in the same period last year. It also reported that passenger numbers tanked 80% to 17 million during the pandemic. Ryanair was unable to given guidance for the full year to the end of March, only to say that it expected losses to widen.

China’s recovery continues
Upbeat data from China is at least offering some support to market sentiment ahead of manufacturing PMI data from Europe and the US.
China’s manufacturing sector expands for a sixth straight month as the pandemic fallout eases, whilst in Europe it worsens. The Caixin/Markit PMI printed at 53.6 in October, better than the 53 expected. This is the highest reading since January 2011 and confirms that the Chinese economy is well on the road to an economic recovery. The hope is that the strengthening Chinese economy will help spare Europe from some of the inevitable economic suffering as nations head back into lockdown 2.0.

Manufacturing PMI in focus
Manufacturing PMI data will be in focus for Europe and the UK. The manufacturing sector has proved to be much more resilient to the impact of the pandemic than the service sector. The most recent flash manufacturing PMI readings from the Eurozone and from the UK showed robust expansion n the sector despite surging covid cases. This is of course now likely to change as lockdown restrictions are imposed once again.

FTSE Chart

Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

united_kingdom_05
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Face Uncertainty as US Tariff Shift Looms
By:
David Scutt
February 13, 2025 11:30 PM
    Research
    FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 19, 2025 08:00 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch - Dec 2, 2024
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 2, 2024 11:59 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 16, 2024 08:57 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.