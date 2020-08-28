Europe Points Higher After Fed’s Historic Shift

German consumer confidence slips

German consumer confidence unexpectedly fell -1.8 in September against expectations of +1.2. Recent data from Germany has been broadly upbeat and pointing to Germany being on the road to economic recovery. Furthermore, the German government has extended the German job retention scheme beyond March 21 in a supportive mood. Still that fact that morale has fallen as coronavirus cases rise highlight concerns surrounding a second wave.

The Dax is looking to open higher, although trailing the FTSE, whilst the Euro is benefiting from the weaker USD.

Eurozone consumer confidence is keenly awaited.

Today it is the turn of Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey to take to the virtual stage at Jackson Hole. Investors will be looking for further clarity around negative interest rates. Earlier this month Andrew Bailey said that negative rates were in the BoE’s toolbox. However, he also said there are no plans yet to use them.The question is whether the BoE sticks to its preferred avenue and just adds additional stimulus to bridge the fallout from the withdrawal of the Government’s job retention scheme, whilst keeping interest rates at or above 0. Or whether this will be when the central bank looks towards using negative rates?