Europe Points Higher As US Stimulus Is Back On UK GDP Disappoints

US stimulus optimism is overshadowing disappointing UK GDP data and rising covid numbers.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 9, 2020 3:29 AM
Graph showing a slow uptrend
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

A strong finish on Wall Street boosted Asian markets to an almost 2.5 year high and is lifting European markets on the open. US stimulus optimism is overshadowing disappointing UK GDP data and rising covid numbers. 

A U-turn by Trump and talk of progress by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in negotiations towards securing a large-scale fiscal stimulus package is driving a risk on rally. The improving mood in the market is boosting demand for riskier assets such as stocks, whilst dragging on demand for the US Dollar.  

Recent data is highlighting the stalling nature of the US recovery. Yesterday’s US jobless claims showed that 840K Americans signed up for unemployment benefit for the first time. This was only 9K down from the previous week and 20k higher than forecast. The labour market recovery is running out of steam and requires additional stimulus for the recovery to continue. 

Adding to the risk on mood, the market is increasingly pricing in a Democratic win by Joe Biden. Whilst typically Democrats are considered less market friendly than Republicans, Democrats are supportive of a huge stimulus package. So even if covid relief aid doesn’t get agreed by the November 3rd election with Biden increasingly looking to take the keys to the White House, the prospect of a huge deal thereafter is adding to the upbeat mood. 

UK Economic Growth Slows Considerably 

UK GDP grew at just 2.1% in August compared to July. This was down from 6.6% growth in July and missed forecasts of 4.6%. This is a surprisingly weak reading and suggests that the economy is doing worse than feared. The British economy only managed relatively weak growth compared to the previous month despite the government’s continued furlough programme and Brits gorging themselves on the Chancellor’s Eat Out To Help Out scheme. The rebound was clearly already running out of steam in August which doesn’t bode well for the coming months 

With the resurgence of covid infections there is a good chance that the economic rebound from April’s record -20.4% will slow further. Lockdown restrictions are being tightened and more restrictive measures could still be applied over the coming weeks and months as the number of cases continue to surge. Add into the mix the replacement of the furlough scheme with a less generous successor means unemployment is also expected to rise. All in all, we are looking towards particularly and dark challenging Autumn and Winter months. 

The Pound has given up earlier gains versus the broadly weaker dollar and is turning negative in reaction to the depressing statistics. The FTSE is holding mild gains.

FTSE Chart


Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY could be caught in the crossfire of FOMC, BOJ: The Week Ahead
Today 02:54 AM
Iron ore may have bottomed as trading volumes surge
Yesterday 11:03 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: ECB Cuts, Focus Shifts to US NFP, CPI, and FOMC
Yesterday 05:05 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Will AI optimism fuel breakout in Apple?
Yesterday 02:00 PM
NFP Preview: US Dollar Bounce Potential if Jobs Data Doesn’t Disappoint
Yesterday 01:54 PM
Crude Oil and Gold Outlook: Pre NFP Trends
Yesterday 01:23 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

Research
FTSE analysis: UK stocks outperform as Chinese markets and commodities rally
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
March 11, 2024 04:30 PM
    Research
    FTSE, China A50 analysis: Technical Tuesday - March 5, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 5, 2024 12:00 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      FTSE outlook: UK stocks underperform again but future may be brighter
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 12, 2024 10:30 AM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        FTSE analysis: Banks and luxury stocks weigh ahead of key data
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 15, 2024 12:30 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.