European bourses have started stronger on Wednesday, as the mood in the market appears to be improving despite the price of oil continuing to decline. The FTSE which shed just shy of 3% in the previous session opened 0.8% higher. An additional $484 billion rescue package stateside and a boom in Netflix subscriber numbers are doing their bit to boost sentiment, as is upbeat news on vaccine trials in the UK.

Brent hits 18 year low

Oil is crashing for a second session, hitting levels not seen for two decades, fuelled by anemic demand and the swelling global oil glut. Overnight Brent dropped by almost 18% hitting $15.98 a level last seen in mid-1999. The fall in Brent comes following a plunge in the price of WTI earlier this week which saw WTI futures trade in negative territory for the first time ever. The pickup in demand as Asia comes out of lock down is slower than expected. This will almost certainly be replicated across the globe.





The steep losses in the oil markets could suggest that the economic hit from coronavirus will be far worse than initially anticipated by investors. Energy stocks unsurprisingly were under pressure in the previous and we can expect them to remain depressed with oil at these levels.



