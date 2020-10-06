Europe Mixed As Trump Leaves Hospital German Factory Orders Jump

European bourses are seeing a mixed start on the open as the upbeat mood spills over from the US into Asia and fades into Europe

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 6, 2020 3:40 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
European bourses are seeing a mixed start on the open as the upbeat mood spills over from the US into Asia and fades into Europe. Markets are trading positively as investors track stimulus developments and President Trump’s health along with upbeat German Factory orders. 

US President Trump has left the Walter Reed Medical Centre and is back in the White house, much to the relief of the markets. The President is planning on participating in the next Presidential debate on 15th October, narrowing some of the uncertainties surrounding these elections which had notched up when Trump fell ill. The losses that the equity indices experienced on Friday have been recovered, and some more. Asian stocks are trading at a two-week high.

US Stimulus Coming?
In addition to Trump’s health, the markets attention is also firmly on the prospects of additional US stimulus. US Speaker Nancy Pelosi and US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin continue talks towards a deal. Any signs that more stimulus coming will boost risk appetite lifting riskier assets such as stocks whilst dragging on the US Dollar. 
With the US elections a month away – which in market terms is a long time, the investors are almost more preoccupied with the prospects of additional stimulus right now, than who could be taking the keys to the White House. This is particularly the case given that previous support has expired. 

German Factory Orders Smashed Forecasts
Adding to the upbeat mood German factory orders jumped 4.5% MoM in August, up from 2.8% in July and smashing expectations of 2.6% gains. The strong data comes following impressive German retail sales in the previous week and falling unemployment, raising optimism surrounding the economic recovery in the Eurozone’s largest economy. 
The economic calendar is relative quiet across the session. Brexit headlines and a speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde could drive the somewhat subdued FX markets.

Oil Extends Gains
After a 5% rally in the previous session, oil is extending those gains for a a second straight session, clawing back losses from the end of last week when Trump fell ill. Oil is being supported by Trump’s return to the White House, the prospects of additional stimulus to counter the impact of the pandemic and as another storm threatens the Gulf of Mexico. An expanding strike in Norway which has so far resulted in the temporary closure of 6 offshore oil and gas fields has also helped buoy prices. Demand sentiment is supported by the prospect of a deal whilst supply side factors are tightening keeping oil elevated.

Dax Chart


Related tags: Dax

Latest market news

View more
USD/CNH: China Fires Back with Tariffs as Markets Brace for Fallout
Today 06:27 AM
Gold and copper prices could be set to converge
Today 05:24 AM
USD/CAD: Trade Whipsaw Signals Reversal as Tariff Threat Eases
Today 12:31 AM
Expansive ISM, hot GDP estimate leaves no wriggle room for Fed doves
Yesterday 10:31 PM
Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
Yesterday 08:35 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Vulnerable amid Threat of Trade War
Yesterday 08:25 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dax articles

germany_04
DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 11:06 AM
    germany_02
    DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    January 30, 2025 09:30 AM
      united_kingdom_01
      DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 29, 2025 08:47 AM
        germany_05
        DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 23, 2025 10:10 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.