Europe catches tail of US bounce

U.S. stock futures tick into the red as the open approaches, the usual pattern, of late, before buyers swoop at Wall Street’s open.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 12, 2018 12:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Summary

U.S. stock futures tick into the red as the open approaches, the usual pattern, of late, before buyers swoop at Wall Street’s open.

The West and The Rest

Another day, another multi-month low for Asia-Pacific shares. Europe hasn't exactly blazed a trail this year either, but protectionism isn't taxing the region's equity markets as severely. London's FTSE, for instance, is 5% off side in 2018, still better than, say MSCI's principle Far East gauge, which has shed 11%. Last year’s model global growth is fracturing, but mostly outside of Europe and North America. In all probability, this is unsustainable. But the extent of lag investors expect before EU/U.S. returns erode is key. With more U.S. tax cuts on the cards, another quarter of muscular earnings highly probable, and continuing real-economy goodies, little wonder last week’s dip and this week’s worrying start are being bought on Wall Street, whilst Europe attempts to follow. That theme’s unlikely to change this year.

FTSE shows tougher metals

The FTSE is at least taking a break from emerging market-related drag on Wednesday. It has shrugged off the first eye-catching yuan fall for weeks that earlier handed Asia Pacific indices another leg lower. London’s biggest miners—key FTSE link to EM—are holding up well, on a wash of brokerage upgrades. The sight of sterling back at $1.30, after a look at $1.25 just over a week ago, is worrying shareholders in heavyweight consumer and property shares—see BT, Vodafone, Unilever and others. Dominant banks—Lloyds for one—also give back counter-market gains from earlier in the week when relief wafted over from Italy as the government signalled it wouldn’t upset the fiscal apple cart. FTSE lenders probably won’t see much advantage from Thursday’s Bank and ECB statements either. The central banks will struggle to provide further fuel, on their own, for more yield, sterling and euro elevation after recent advances. Some key consumer names are on the right foot—easyJet, Burberry, the supermarket. So perhaps the reverse correlation with sterling really is losing sway. FTSE joined its mid-cap cousin in the green at mid-session and holds there, despite Wall Street’s slight wobble. Consensus for Europe and the U.S. to extend recovery from Friday/Monday is building.

Tory talk pressures sterling

Sterling’s strengthening resolve on Brexit hopes and perhaps expectations of toughening Bank of England signals (Thursday) are being tested by Conservative Party rebels. They’re stepping up a campaign to get dissatisfaction with Theresa May higher up the news agenda. Given so much dissent in their ranks and the questionable logic of a challenge right now, markets are discounting the possibility that their dissatisfaction will amount to much, before March 2019. It makes sense that this sort of thing is bubbling up more frequently though. For sterling, the talk translates to a challenge on Tuesday’s $1.2967 low. Sellers appear to fear losing their long-held initiative. If cable steadies, even after breaking below this month’s rising wedge, bears will retreat further, and sterling will solidify hold on $1.30.

Watch core U.S. PPI

U.S. producer price inflation data (13.30 BST) fills the gap before the week’s main Bank of England/ECB events on Thursday. The higher end of forecasts over the last few years has tracked outcomes better than consensus and the low-noise ex-Food/Energy print is the one to watch. The upper end of Reuters’ forecast range sees growth of 0.3% compared to consensus at 0.2% and July’s 0.1% rise. The annualised core reading is seen progressing at the same 2.7% rate as the month before. We suspect FX participants are preparing for another charge by the dollar, possibly triggered by this afternoon’s data. The Dollar Index has risen for seven of the last ten sessions.


Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.