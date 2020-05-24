Euro Under Pressure ECB Rules Out VShaped Recovery

In face of a lackluster economy and likely more easing measures from the ECB, the euro has come under pressure against the U.S. dollar....

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 25, 2020 12:14 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Euro Under Pressure: ECB Rules Out V-Shaped Recovery

The European Central Bank (ECB) has ruled out a rapid recovery of the European economy while hinting at boosting stimulus measures.

In an account for its latest monetary-policy meeting, the ECB said: "As demand was considered likely to recover only gradually, a swift V-shaped recovery could probably already be ruled out at this stage."

The central bank added: "The Governing Council would have to stand ready to adjust the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program and potentially other instruments if it saw that the scale of the stimulus was falling short of what was needed."

In face of a lackluster economy and likely more easing measures from the ECB, the euro has come under pressure against the U.S. dollar.

Last Friday. EUR/USD dropped 0.4% to 1.0902.


On an Intraday Chart, EUR/USD has failed to post a sustainable rebound.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

A Key Resistance has been formed at 1.0910.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index is subdued in the 30s, showing that momentum is still pointing downwards.

Looking to the downside, a return to the first Support Level at 1.0885 (around the low of last Friday) would expose the second one at 1.0870. 

Related tags: Dollar EUR Forex

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY forecast: What a hawkish Fed giveth, a dovish Fed can taketh away
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Crude oil analysis: WTI off highs but extends rally
Yesterday 09:00 AM
EUR/USD forecast: After a mixed-bag jobs report focus turns to CPI – Forex Friday
July 5, 2024 04:26 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after signs of a weaker jobs market
July 5, 2024 01:25 PM
Crude Oil, EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls and CPI Week
July 5, 2024 09:20 AM
GBP/USD, FTSE edge higher as Labour wins the election
July 5, 2024 08:05 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

interest_rates_02
US dollar correction kicks in, AUD/USD firm ahead of CPI: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
April 23, 2024 11:09 PM
    interest_rates_02
    US dollar ponders correction as bond prices approach support
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    April 18, 2024 06:20 AM
      Research
      US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 16, 2024 11:30 AM
        Forex trading
        Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 7, 2024 03:30 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.