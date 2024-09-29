Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Tug-of-War Continues at Resistance

The rate cut rally drove EUR/USD to fresh highs this week. But, notably, bullish pressure slowed and resistance began to hit as the pair pulled back from the 1.1200 handle.

September 29, 2024 4:00 AM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD, Euro Talking Points:

  • EUR/USD has put in a strong Q3 outing even as the European Central Bank has pushed into a rate cutting cycle.
  • USD-weakness has certainly held some drive here but after EUR/USD stalled at the 1.1200 level in August, bulls have not been able to break much fresh ground.
  • I discussed the pair in this week’s US Dollar Price Action Setups article and video, and as shared there, EUR/USD remains one of the more attractive venues for those looking for a bounce in DXY or the US Dollar. GBP/USD and AUD/USD could make more attractive candidates for USD-weakness scenarios.

It’s been a strong Q3 for EUR/USD, even with the European Central Bank pushing a rate cutting cycle. Notably, buyers showed up to defend the 1.1000 level ahead of the European Central Bank’s rate cut in September, launching the move back up to resistance at the same 1.1200 handle that held the highs in August.

From a strategy standpoint, there could be more attractive venues for USD-weakness scenarios, as I looked at in this week’s US Dollar Price Action Setups. Both Aussie and Sterling are backed by economies not in a similar cutting posture as the Fed and ECB, and each of AUD/USD and GBP/USD have been able to drive trends up to fresh yearly highs even as EUR/USD remains in the confines of the 21-month range.

Of particular interest for this week was the re-appearance of a long-term resistance level at 1.1212. This is the 61.8% retracement of the lifetime move in the pair and it came into play on Wednesday, leading to a fast short-term reversal. The level saw a degree of defense later in the week when sellers were able to hold resistance around the same 1.1200 handle that was in-play in August, and this keeps the door open for lower-highs.

 

EUR/USD Monthly Price Chart

eurusd monthly 92724Chart prepared by James StanleyEUR/USD on Tradingview

 

EUR/USD Weekly Doji

 

While that resistance level produced a strong reaction, bulls were not yet ready to relent. At this point the weekly bar is nearing the close as a doji and that’s probably not what buyers wanted to see after a failed breakout above the 1.1200 handle.

 

EUR/USD Weekly Price Chart

eurusd weekly 92724Chart prepared by James StanleyEUR/USD on Tradingview

 

EUR/USD Daily – Strategy for Next Week

 

That bullish support becomes a bit more clear on the daily chart as there’s an upward-sloping trendline taken from the low of 1.1002 from a few weeks ago.

The lower-high structure discussed on Thursday retains potential as there hasn’t been much for bullish drive above 1.1175, which is below the 1.1200 resistance which is inside of the 1.1212 level. Notably, all of this shows inside of last year’s high at 1.1275 so the case can still be argued that we remain within the 21-month range. And on the fundamental side of that argument, it’s not like there’s a host of strong economic data points out of the Eurozone that could substantiate an argument of hawkishness around the European Central Bank.

So, if we do see a USD bounce next week through the Q4 open or through the Non-farm Payrolls report, range continuation in EUR/USD remains a viable venue. But for USD-weakness, there may simply be greener pastures elsewhere, such as a pair that’s recently been able to show bullish drive through fresh yearly highs.

 

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

eurusd daily 92724 b

Chart prepared by James StanleyEUR/USD on Tradingview

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.