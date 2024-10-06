Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD NFP Plunge Testing Trend Support

Euro plunged for a sixth-day on the heels of a blowout NFP release with EUR/USD off more than 2% from the yearly high. Battle lines drawn on the weekly technical chart.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
October 6, 2024 4:00 AM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Euro snaps two-week winning streak- marks six-day sell-off on strong NFPs
  • EUR/USD now testing major support pivot at June uptrend- CPI on tap next week
  • Resistance 1.1038, 1.1135 (key), 1.1228/75– Support 1.0942/80 (key), 1.09, 1.0835

Euro plunged more than 1.7% this week with EUR/USD closing a sixth consecutive-daily decline on the heels of a blowout NFP print on Friday. The sell-off takes price into a pivotal support zone and threatens the multi-month uptrend- battle lines drawn on the EUR/USD weekly technical chart.

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD Weekly

Euro Price Chart EUR USD Weekly EURUSD Trade Outlook Euro v US Dollar Technical Forecast 1042024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Euro Technical Forecast we noted EUR/USD, “technical outlook remains constructive, the immediate advance may be vulnerable into key resistance just higher. Risk for a deeper pullback within the uptrend- be on the lookout for signs of downside exhaustion in the weeks ahead. From a trading standpoint, losses would need to be limited to the June slope / 1.0942 IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a close above 1.1275 ultimately needed to mark uptrend resumption.”

Euro briefly registered an intraweek high at 1.1214 two-weeks later before exhausting with this week’s reversal marking the largest weekly-decline since September 2022 and the largest weekly-range since April. Both instances marked notable turns in trend within the following week.

The immediate focus is on a reaction into confluent support here at the 1.0942/80- a region defined by the January high-week reversal close and the 38.2% retracement of the 2024 yearly range. Note that basic channel support converges on this threshold and a break / close below this pivot zone is needed to invalidate the June uptrend / suggest a more significant high was registered last month. Subsequent support objectives eyed at the 1.09-handle and the 61.8% retracement / 52-week moving average around 1.0835/55- look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Initial weekly resistance is eyed with the objective yearly open at 1.1038 and is backed the October open / December high at 1.1135/39- we will reserve this threshold as our near-term bearish invalidation level with a break / close above key resistance at 1.1228/75 ultimately needed to mark uptrend resumption.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q4 2024

Bottom line: A six-day sell-off takes EUR/USD into confluent technical support and challenges the June uptrend. From a trading standpoint, rallies would need to be limited to the monthly open IF price is heading for a larger correction here with a close blow 1.0942 still needed to fuel the next leg lower.  

Keep in mind we get the release of the FOMC minutes and a fresh batch of inflation data next week with the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) on tap Thursday. The October opening-range is taking shape just above key support- look for a breakout in the days ahead and watch the weekly closes for guidance here. Review my latest Euro Short-term Outlook for a closer look at the near-term EUR/USD technical trade levels.

Key Euro / US Economic Data Releases

 Eurozone US Economic Calendar - EURUSD Event Risk - US CPI - 10-6-2024

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

Related tags: Michael Boutros Euro Euro Price Outlook EUR/USD Technical Analysis Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Michael Boutros articles

Gold nuggets
Gold Short-term Outlook: XAU/USD October Range Breakout Imminent
By:
Michael Boutros
October 15, 2024 07:17 PM
    EU_flag_notes
    Euro Short-term Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Bears Halted at Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    October 15, 2024 02:17 PM
      united_kingdom_05
      British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Bears Wrestle 1.30 Support
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      October 14, 2024 05:55 PM
        USD_GBP_EUR
        US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Rally Rips to Resistance
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        October 10, 2024 07:32 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.