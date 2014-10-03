euro key part of ecbs abs plan 75722014

It is debatable whether today’s euro rally was a result of the European Central Bank’s announcement that to begin purchasing Eurozone asset-backed securities and covered […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 3, 2014 1:57 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

It is debatable whether today’s euro rally was a result of the European Central Bank’s announcement that to begin purchasing Eurozone asset-backed securities and covered bonds as early as this month, or whether it is a result of the ECB’s reluctance to provide details on the size by which its balance sheet will increase. An increase in the ECB balance sheet tends to be a negative for the currency because it raises the supply of money into the system.

But the most important part of the announcement is that the ECB is ready to buy as much as €1 trillion in loans and mortgages over two years. WithECB president Draghi stating the purchases of ABS and covered bonds would expand the size of the balance sheet to 2012 levels, from the current €2.04 trillion, the currency impact is unlikely to be positive.

Not a bad bank

Much criticism and concern has already emerged about the ECB’s to include some junk-rated loans from Greece and Cyprus, with some dubbing the ECB as a “future bad bank”. It is worth reminding that Ireland’s National Asset Management Agency (NAMA), whose task was to buy distresses Irish debt in 2009-2010, has seen assets grow by more than 40%. The ECB’s Securities Market Program of 2010, which included distressed Greek bonds, also left the central bank with considerable profits.

The objective of the ECB is far from being a bad bank. Instead, the goal is to broaden holdings across the Eurozone in order to boost the value of periphery loans and help local banks free up valuable liquidity for future loans to households and business that need it most.

Markets expect the ECB will purchase about €200 bn in ABS and covered bonds per year. The amounts could increase once the ECB extends the list of eligible assets in terms of quality and sector.

Currency component remains crucial

Realising that the ECB priority is to lift inflation towards the 2.0% from the current 0.3%, a weak euro shall remain part and parcel of any balance sheet program it decides to pursue. The euro fell 10% from its May highs. But we must remember that when Eurozone inflation rose from -0.6% in July 2009 to 3.0% in October 2011, it was aided by 21% decline in the euro. A worrying fact is that that the euro’s 20% decline between summer 2011 and summer 2012 failed to boost any rise in inflation due to the far reaching implications of austerity policies and plummeting consumer demand. Is it fair to expect another 5-7% decline the currency? The ECB will not mind it. For the Fed, it is another story.

ECB CPI Oct 2

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.