Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range

EUR/USD may break out of the January range as it attempts to extend the advance from the start of the week.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 8:20 PM
USD_GBP_EUR
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Euro Outlook: EUR/USD

EUR/USD may break out of the January range as it attempts to extend the advance from the start of the week, but the exchange rate may consolidate over the remainder of the month should it track the flattening slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.0391).

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range

EUR/USD approaches the January high (1.0533) again as European Central Bank (ECB) board member Isabel Schnabel warns that ‘maintaining price stability will require higher real interest rates in the future than before the pandemic,’ with the official going onto say that ‘over the past year, the degree of policy restraint has declined appreciably – to a point where we can no longer say with confidence that our policy is restrictive.’

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

In turn, Schnabel argues ‘the fact that growth remains subdued cannot and should not be taken as evidence that policy is restrictive’ while speaking at an event held by the Bank of England (BoE), and it seems as though the ECB will switch gears at a slower pace as ‘higher real interest rates seem to be the most likely scenario for the future.’

With that said, waning speculation for another ECB rate-cut may keep EUR/USD afloat, but the exchange rate may track the flattening slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.0391) should it struggle to push above the January high (1.0533).

EUR/USD Chart – Daily

EURUSD Daily Chart 02252025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

  • EUR/USD holds above the 1.0448 (2023 low) to 1.0480 (100% Fibonacci extension) zone to trade near the monthly high (1.0528), with a breach above the January high (1.0533) raising the scope for a move towards the 1.0580 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.0610 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) region.
  • Next area of interest comes in around the December high (1.0630), but EUR/USD may struggle to retain the advance from earlier this month should it fail to push above the January high (1.0533).
  • Lack of momentum to hold above the 1.0448 (2023 low) to 1.0480 (100% Fibonacci extension) zone may push EUR/USD back towards 1.0370 (38.2% Fibonacci extension), with the next area of interest coming in around the monthly low (1.0211).

Additional Market Outlooks

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance

USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone

US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

Related tags: EUR/USD Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:06 AM
Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Peace Deals Favor Oil and Gold Bears
Today 08:29 AM
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 09:06 AM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:20 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 06:36 PM
        EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        Yesterday 09:45 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.