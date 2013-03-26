euro bashed on dijsselbloem remarks 10872013

The single currency opened in Europe this morning just around the 200 DMA of 1.2880 which supported all of last week after making a low […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 26, 2013 8:30 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The single currency opened in Europe this morning just around the 200 DMA of 1.2880 which supported all of last week after making a low of 1.2830 in the US session yesterday. The Cypriot crisis was averted in typical European fashion of as the breakup of the Cypriot banking sector was confirmed with Laiki Bank becoming a ‘bad bank’ and the Bank of Cyprus to be a ‘good bank’, the later will be capitalised with the deposits under 100k EUR of the former but what has really got the euro reeling are comments made by the Dutch Finance minister who heads the euro group of EU finance ministers that CYPRUS BANK RESTRUCTURING PLAN  SHOULD BE SEEN AS TEMPLATE FOR REST OF EURO ZONE’. The European Banking shares of Italian and Spanish banks went into free fall with the below chart showing a great correlation to the single currency.

In other news BoJ Governor Kuroda testified in front of parliament reassuring the JPY bears reiterating comments that he is determined to reach the inflation target using whatever means possible. There were vague rumours in the Chinese market that the PBoC may hike rates soon to offset the speculative property prices and inflation. The data highlights today are US new home sales and consumer confidence from across the pond.

EUR/USD

Supports 1.2845-1.2770-1.2660 | Resistance 1.2885-1.2930-1.2960


USD/JPY

Supports 93.85-93.10-92.80 | Resistance 94.70-95.00-95.25


GBP/USD

Supports 1.5165-1.5100-1.5025 | Resistance 1.5225-1.5280-1.5350

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.