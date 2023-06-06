Euro analysis: EUR/USD drops below 1.07 again as last week’s bounce sputters

After the better-than-anticipated growth early in Q1, the signs are piling up that the Eurozone economy is sputtering in Q2

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
June 6, 2023 2:58 PM
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

EUR/USD takeaways

  • A run of weak economic data suggests that Eurozone growth is faltering in Q2, highlighted by today’s soft German factory orders report.
  • EUR/USD tried to bounce off its 200-day EMA last week but that move has already been reversed in this week’s trade.
  • A break below 1.0640 support could expose the year-to-date lows in the low-1.0500s next.

Euro fundamental analysis

When it comes to economic performance, it’s all about expectations.

Heading into the winter, traders and economists were terrified of an “energy crunch” in the Eurozone leading to a deep recession. Instead, the warmer-than-feared winter allowed mainland Europe to squeak by with mediocre-but-better-than-expected 0.1% growth through the first quarter of this year (though that figure will be revised later this week).

Now though, after the better-than-anticipated growth early in Q1, the signs are piling up that the Eurozone economy is sputtering in Q2. Earlier today, traders learned that German factory orders fell -0.4% in April, defying expectations for a 2.8% rise after March’s -10.7% drop.

Germany accounts for nearly a third of the entire Eurozone’s GDP, and if its key manufacturing sector continues to contract, it will be difficult for the continent to sidestep a recession, especially with the ECB continuing to hike interest rates through the summer.

Euro technical analysis – EUR/USD daily chart

eurusd_euro_technical_analysis_daily_chart_06062023

Source: TradingView, StoneX

As the chart above shows, the world’s most widely traded currency pair tried to bounce off its 200-day EMA near 1.0700 last week, but that move has already reversed. For fans of candlestick patterns, Friday’s price action created a clear “dark cloud cover” pattern, signaling a shift from buying to selling pressure and marking a near-term top for the pair; today’s price action shows potential for a similar pattern, if not an even more bearish “engulfing candle” formation.

With EUR/USD now on track to close below its 200-day EMA for the first time since last November, the last near-term support level to watch comes in at 1.0640, at the confluence of last week’s low and the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s March-April rally.

A break below 1.0640 would expose the year-to-date lows near 1.0500, whereas even a bounce off that support zone would likely be treated with skepticism unless and until the pair recaptures the 100-day EMA above 1.0775.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: EUR/USD Forex Germany Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

USD_GBP_EUR
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
By:
David Song
Today 08:20 PM
    US_flag_candlestick_USD
    U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
    By:
    James Stanley
    Today 06:36 PM
      EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      Today 09:45 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
        By:
        James Stanley
        Yesterday 07:39 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.