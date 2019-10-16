﻿

EURNZD breaks out

Given today’s break above the key 1.7580-1.7600 resistance area, the path of least resistance is clearly to the upside at the moment.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 16, 2019 7:53 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The markets have been relatively quiet over the past couple of days, which has made our job a little trickier in trying to find new ideas.  This partly explains why I am looking at the EUR/NZD cross today, which is admittedly not a heavily-traded market. However, this doesn’t take away from the fact price action has been very beautiful for the bulls of late, and today’s breakout above the key 1.76 handle means the bullish trend could continue for a while yet.

Here are two major scenarios that could unfold going forward:

  1. With the EUR/NZD currently holding above all its major moving averages, making higher highs and higher lows, and given today’s break above the key 1.7580-1.7600 resistance area, the path of least resistance is clearly to the upside at the moment. As such, rates may aim to move towards the next round handles such as 1.7800 and 1.7900 next, with the psychologically-important 1.8000 handle being our ultimate bullish objective – for this level sits just above the 2018 high of 1.7930.  
  2. However, if the above-mentioned breakout area of 1.7580-1.7600 fails to hold as support upon a potential re-test, and rates close back below this region, then in that case the breakout bullish traders will be trapped and the sellers could step in to drive prices sharply lower as a result.
So, scenario 2 is an equally compelling idea to consider, although our base case is the bullish idea outlined under scenario 1 above.

Source: eSignal and City Index.

Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY upside looks compelling if not for the BOJ intervention threat
Today 12:36 AM
US dollar, yields surge on hot US CPI, ASX set to gap lower: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:24 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX tumbles after hotter inflation
Yesterday 02:04 PM
GBP/USD Analysis: Hot US CPI Drives Cable Back Below 1.2600 – Where Next?
Yesterday 01:40 PM
USD/JPY, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:46 AM
EUR/USD, USD/CHF, Crude Oil key levels heading into US inflation, FOMC mins
Yesterday 06:07 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

inflation_04
GBP/USD Analysis: Hot US CPI Drives Cable Back Below 1.2600 – Where Next?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 01:40 PM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD, USD/CHF, Crude Oil key levels heading into US inflation, FOMC mins
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 06:07 AM
      Research
      AUD/USD, NZD/USD, ASX 200 rise ahead of RBNZ, US inflation: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      April 9, 2024 11:02 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        AUD/USD perks up, gold continues to defy gravity: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 8, 2024 10:56 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.