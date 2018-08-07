EURNZD appears poised for bullish breakout

The single currency is also holding its own relatively well against the commodity currencies, non-more so than the New Zealand dollar.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 7, 2018 1:02 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

As mentioned in my earlier report, it is not just the dollar which has fallen against the euro today. The EUR/GBP, for example, has hit a new high on the year as the pound remains under pressure owing to concerns over a no-deal Brexit outcome. The single currency is also holding its own relatively well against the commodity currencies, non-more so than the New Zealand dollar. In fact, the EUR/NZD could sharply extend its gains this week if the EUR/USD moves back north of that long-term 1.16 pivotal level and trigger a short squeeze rally. Also, the RBNZ may undermine the kiwi if it were to deliver a more dovish policy statement than the market expects later on in the week. But if at least one of these conditions are not met then there is always the risk of a breakdown. One way or another, the EUR/NZD’s month-long consolidation a triangle pattern is about to complete, so price will break in one or the other direction soon. Overall, though, the chart of the EUR/NZD is painting a bullish picture, so we would favour a bullish breakout than a breakdown. Among the bullish indications, the first thing we would point out is the v-shaped recovery following the sell-off in May earlier this year. The fact that price went to break above the May high means that all those who sold were proven wrong. What’s more, price is now not showing any follow-through to the downside despite the formation of several bearish-looking price candles inside its current consolidation range. Several inverted hammer patterns and a bearish engulfing candle were formed over the past several days. Yet, the EUR/NZD has been reluctant to go down. The bulls must still be in control, therefore. The longer-term outlook is equally bullish as one can judge for example by the slope and position of the 21-, 50- and 200-day moving averages. These averages all have positive slopes and price is holding in the sweet spot above the 21-day exponential average for the time being. With the base of the triangle pattern coming in around 1.7125, for as long as price holds this level then the path of least resistance would remain to the upside. Only a clean break below this level would be a bearish outcome as things stand.



Related tags: Forex Euro

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.