Since our last analysis on the EUR/JPY dated on 25 April 2017, the cross pair had surpassed the previous range resistance of 121.90/122.90 and made a new marginal high of 125.82. Click here for recap on our previous report.
The recent rally seen in the EUR/JPY had been reinforced by the outcome of the post French presidential election where populist camp had been marginalised for now and also recent positive economic data from Euro zone (CPI, PMI) that indicates that ECB is likely to start setting the tone in its future communications to scale down its on-gong quantitative easing programme.
Current price action of the cross pair has strengthened a potential short-term bullish exhaustion scenario triggered by ECB President Draghi’s dovish comments at yesterday’s quarterly European Parliament hearing where he stated that the current state of expansionary momentary policy is still require to restore stable inflation even though Eurozone economic conditions have improved. Secondly, the on-going disagreement among Eurozone finance officials and IMF on the disbursement of Greece’s next bailout instalment to finance its EUR7.3 billion of loan obligations due in July. Failure to reach an agreement soon or continuation of “words bashing” among officials can triggered a risk-off ripple effect that will be detrimental to the risk sensitive EUR/JPY.
Now, let’s take a look at the latest technical elements of EUR/JPY.
Intermediate resistance: 124.60
Pivot (key resistance): 125.20
Supports: 122.90 & 121.90
Next resistance: 125.82/126.05
Therefore, the recent rally seen in the EUR/JPY induced by the outcome of the post French presidential election is now due for a potential corrective decline. However from a fractal analysis/Elliot Wave Principal approach, the cross pair may see a minor rebound first at this juncture to retrace the on-going decline from 25 May 2017 high to retest 124.60 intermediate resistance with a maximum limit set at the 125.20 pivotal resistance before a new potential downleg materialises to target the supports at 122.90 and 121.90.
On the other hand, a clearance above 125.20 is likely to invalidate the preferred short-term bearish bias for a squeeze back up to retest the ascending range resistance at 125.82/126.05.
