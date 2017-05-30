Since our last analysis on the EUR/JPY dated on 25 April 2017, the cross pair had surpassed the previous range resistance of 121.90/122.90 and made a new marginal high of 125.82. Click here for recap on our previous report.

The recent rally seen in the EUR/JPY had been reinforced by the outcome of the post French presidential election where populist camp had been marginalised for now and also recent positive economic data from Euro zone (CPI, PMI) that indicates that ECB is likely to start setting the tone in its future communications to scale down its on-gong quantitative easing programme.

Current price action of the cross pair has strengthened a potential short-term bullish exhaustion scenario triggered by ECB President Draghi’s dovish comments at yesterday’s quarterly European Parliament hearing where he stated that the current state of expansionary momentary policy is still require to restore stable inflation even though Eurozone economic conditions have improved. Secondly, the on-going disagreement among Eurozone finance officials and IMF on the disbursement of Greece’s next bailout instalment to finance its EUR7.3 billion of loan obligations due in July. Failure to reach an agreement soon or continuation of “words bashing” among officials can triggered a risk-off ripple effect that will be detrimental to the risk sensitive EUR/JPY.

Now, let’s take a look at the latest technical elements of EUR/JPY.

Short-term technical outlook on EUR/JPY

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key technical elements

The recent rally seen in the EUR/JPY cross pair from 17 April 2017 low of 114.85 has stalled right a significant resistance zone of 125.82/126.05 which is defined by the upper boundary of an a medium-term ascending range in place since 24 June 2016 low and the 0.764 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 24 June 2016 low to 15 December 2016 high projected to 17 April 2017 low (see daily chart).

In conjunction, the daily RSI oscillator has almost reached an extreme overbought level at 79% seen since November 2014 which has led to major primary top of 149.78 seen in the cross pair on 08 December 2014. In addition, the RSI oscillator has also flashed a bearish divergence signal and shows further potential downside before it reaches its oversold region. These observations suggest the medium-term upside momentum of the current price action rally from 17 April 2017 low has started to wane (see daily chart).

The significant short-term resistance now stands at 125.20 which is defined by the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going minor decline from 25 May 2017 high and the pull-back resistance of the former broken minor ascending channel support from 17 April 2017 low (see 1 hour chart).

The significant short-term support now rests at 121.90 which is defined by pull-back support of the former descending trendline bullish breakout seen on 02 May 2017 and close to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 17 April 2017 low to 25 May 2017 high.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has dipped and now started to turn up at its oversold region. This observation suggests that price action of the cross pair may see a minor rebound first at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 124.60

Pivot (key resistance): 125.20

Supports: 122.90 & 121.90

Next resistance: 125.82/126.05

Conclusion

Therefore, the recent rally seen in the EUR/JPY induced by the outcome of the post French presidential election is now due for a potential corrective decline. However from a fractal analysis/Elliot Wave Principal approach, the cross pair may see a minor rebound first at this juncture to retrace the on-going decline from 25 May 2017 high to retest 124.60 intermediate resistance with a maximum limit set at the 125.20 pivotal resistance before a new potential downleg materialises to target the supports at 122.90 and 121.90.

On the other hand, a clearance above 125.20 is likely to invalidate the preferred short-term bearish bias for a squeeze back up to retest the ascending range resistance at 125.82/126.05.

Charts are from eSignal

