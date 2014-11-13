eurchf close to the cap 79182014

So far today, it’s been a relatively calm FX session with tight ranges. GBP had the biggest move today, following on from the dovish BoE […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 13, 2014 11:22 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

So far today, it’s been a relatively calm FX session with tight ranges. GBP had the biggest move today, following on from the dovish BoE comments in the inflation report.

The main points to be taken from the report were the revised downward growth for 2015 and that inflation could drop below 1%.

In more positive news, according the BoE, wage growth has risen above inflation and is set to continue to do so. GBP/USD is currently down 30 points – trading just below 1.5750.

The main afternoon data was the US jobless claims rise to 290k from 278k, which is, interestingly, still close to 14-year low. But it’s had little effect in the market so far as we sit in a consolidation mode until some more important data hits.

Later tonight we will hear from the Fed Chair Janet Yellen, which is usually a popular market mover, but there’s not much that’s expected to really move the USD.

The euro is still currently trading around the 1.2460 level and can’t find a direction from here. Maybe the answer will come tomorrow when the GDP’s from France and Germany will be announced.

Yesterday, the market started to pay close attention to the EUR/CHF and other CHF crosses as the EUR/CHF cap (1.2000) is getting close to possible SNB intervention as it’s currently trading at 1.2020. So, one to watch if gets close to these levels.

 

EUR/USD

Supports  1.2450 1.2400 1.2370  | Resistance 1.2480 1.2530 1.2560

 

USD/JPY

Supports 115.40 115.00 114.45 Resistance 116.00 116.45 117.00

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.5700 1.5640 1.5525 Resistance 1.5820 1.5890 1.6000

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.