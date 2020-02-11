EURCHF Its All about the RSI

February 11, 2020 11:35 AM
21 views

EUR/CHF – It’s All about the RSI

Yes, it’s true the EUR/USD has had six straight down days entering today.  However, just because the EUR/USD has been moving lower lately, it does not justify the move lower in EUR/CHF, which has been moving lower since late October!  But is it time for the  pair to bounce?  When we look at the EUR/CHF across multiple timeframes, they all seem to have one thing in common, the RSI is diverging with price!

According to Investopedia, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum indicator that measures the magnitude of recent price changes to evaluate overbought or oversold conditions in the prices of a stock or other asset.  The RSI is displayed as an oscillator and can have a reading from 0 to 100.  An RSI with a value above 70 is considered overbought and a reading of below 30 indicates oversold.  A bullish divergence occurs when the RSI creates an oversold reading followed by a higher low that matches correspondingly lower lows in price.  A bearish divergence occurs when the RSI creates an overbought reading, followed by a lower high that matches correspondingly higher highs in price.

On a weekly timeframe, EUR/CHF has been moving lower in earnest since mid-May 2018.  Price is currently at 1.0670, very close to the 61.8% retracement level from the January 2015 lows (when the SNB pulled the 1.2000 EUR/CHF peg) to the May 2018 highs, which also represents horizontal support.  Price has filled the gap from mid-April 2017.  Notice how the RSI is diverging from price.  Price is making a lower low and the RSI is making a higher low, which is a bullish divergence:

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a daily timeframe, one only needs to go back to January 24th to see the divergence.  Price is putting in lower lows as the RSI is putting in higher lows (a bullish divergence):

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Even on a 240-minute timeframe, one only needs to go back to January 28th to see that the RSI and price are diverging (bullish divergence): 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

What does it mean when price is diverging with the RSI?  This is an indication that there may be price reversal ahead shortly.  However, when divergences occur across multiple timeframes, it provides stronger support to the theory that a price reversal may be ahead.  In addition, when you add in other technical indicators, such as the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level,  the horizontal support, and the gap fill on the weekly, it provides a stronger narrative due to a confluence of supports. 

Will EUR/CHF reverse here?  Nothing is certain.  But the idea is to try and determine a confluence of many indicators (both technical and fundamental).  This will increase the odds of the trade working out in your favor.  When there are diverging RSIs with price, across multiple timeframes, odds increase of a reversal in price.


Related tags: Dollar Forex EUR Euro Central Bank

Latest market news

View more
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Bulls Boosted by Bets on BOE Bazooka
Today 01:46 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: Firmer tone boosts EUR/USD
Today 12:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 17, 2023
Today 12:42 PM
S&P 500, USD/CNH analysis: Markets calmer as PBOC papers over cracks
Today 11:00 AM
7 best indicators for day trading
Today 11:00 AM
Pairs trading: definition, strategy, and example
Today 10:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

Bank notes of different currencies
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
August 11, 2023 11:30 AM
    EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    August 4, 2023 03:45 PM
      jobs_04
      Dollar analysis: Gold and EUR/USD outlook in focus - Nonfarm Payrolls Preview
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      August 3, 2023 03:24 PM
        Dollar outlook: DXY, USD/CHF and USD/JPY analysis ahead of CPI
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 12, 2023 11:30 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.