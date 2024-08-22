EUR/USD, WTI crude oil analysis: Flash PMIs in focus

If service PMIs from Asia are anything to go be, we could be in for some upside surprises from Europe and the US. And that places EUR/USD and WTI crude oil onto our radar.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 22, 2024 5:31 AM
Graphic of trading data chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

PMIs in focus today (times on GMT+1)

  • 08:30 – DE flash PMIs
  • 09:00 – EU flash PMIs
  • 09:30 – UK PMIs
  • 14:45 – US jobless claims
  • 14:45 – US flash PMIs

 

20240822pmis

 

Early PMIs from Asia shows a pickup in services activity for both Australia and Japan. Australia’s service sector expanded at its fastest pace in three months, with new orders, business confidence and employment also perking up. Selling price inflation also eased, despite a pickup of input costs. Overall, it points to a soft landing and is yet another report that neither warrants RBA cut nor hikes. Japan’s business activity expanded at its fastest pace since 2023 at 54, up from 53.7.

 

While this is unlikely to result in policy action from the RBA or BOJ, it serves as a reminder to central banks to remain vigilant to the potential pickup of services inflation. It could also tip us off to hotter services PMIs across Europe and the US later today. So it is interesting to see services, Europe and the US expected to come in lower. And with the US dollar remaining under heavy selling pressure, a hot services PMI report from the US has the greatest potential to spoil market trends.

 

The US dollar selloff has certainly picked up pace once more although, as mentioned in previous analysis, US bond yields have remained supported on a relative basis. And if Powell is not as dovish as many expect, it could result in a rebound for the US dollar (or limited downside). And that means we could see a reversal on many of the FX majors which have benefited from the weaker USD.

 

20240822dashboard

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in H2 2024

 

EUR/USD technical analysis:

The parabolic nature of the EUR/USD rally becomes clearer when we see that it’s closed above the upper keltner band for three consecutive days. And now working on a fourth. I’ll stand my ground that this looks like a market that wants to be toppled, but as always timing is key. Besides, there is no immediate threat to the strong bullish trend on the 1-hour chart.

 

Prices have retraced to the December high (1.1140) which likely be a pivotal level today. An break lower brings the 1.1114/18 support zone into focus which includes a high-volume node from the prior consolidation. Take note of the strong volume bar which coincides with the 1.1098 low, which suggests strong support in that area.

 

Should prices initially rally, I will continue to monitor price action for signs of a top, given the overextended nature of the rally on the daily timeframe.

20240822eurusd

 

 

 

WSTI crude oil analysis:

If US services PMI surprises to the upside, it could support WTI crude oil. And it is a market that could do with a break from bearish forces, given it has fallen -9.5% over the past six days. The daily RSI (2) is heavily oversold, and prices are holding above trend support and the 7th August open. At the very least, I suspect a bounce within yesterday’s range could be due.

 

The daily pivot point sits near the 72.54 low, making it a potential near-term target for countertrend bulls. a break above which brings $73 into focus.

20240822crude

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex EUR/USD Crude Oil WTI

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.