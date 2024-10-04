EUR/USD outlook: Strong US jobs data complicates Fed's task – Forex Friday

With so much going on in the Middle East and given the weekend risk, the initial NFP-related market reaction for indices may not hold into the close. But the dollar looks strong and backed by several supporting factors now. So, the EUR/USD outlook remains bearish heading into the weekend.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 4, 2024 4:30 PM
jobs_07
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Well, the US labour market just threw a curveball. The September non-farm payrolls came in hot, adding 254,000 jobs—well above the 140,000 expected. That’s a big jump, and the implications are clear: the US jobs market is still powering along, despite whispers of a slowdown. Powell had already talked down the prospects of another 50-bps cut, and today’s jobs report has put the nail in the coffin for those talks. The dollar has surged, sending the USD/JPY surging higher. Gold initially fell, before it powered higher along with stock indices and silver, with the latter almost breaking the $33 barrier, before both metals and indices eased off their highs. With so much going on in the Middle East and given the weekend risk, the initial NFP-related market reaction for indices may not hold into the close. But the dollar looks strong and backed by several supporting factors now. So, the EUR/USD outlook remains bearish heading into the weekend.

 

 

 

 

Breaking down the details of NFP

 

The non-farm payrolls data was much stronger than expected and the unemployment rate fell to 4.1%. What’s more, revisions increased reported employment for July and August by 72K. The data suggests the jobs market is remaining strong, confounding recent labour indicators. Average earnings came in stronger, rising 0.4% on a month-over-month basis compared to 0.3% expected, lifting the year-over-year rate to 4.0%.

 

Strong wages, combined with a healthy headline jobs figure, effectively quashes hopes for another 50-basis point rate cut this year.

 

241004 CI nfp2

 

Private payrolls were another big winner, clocking in at 223,000—well above the prior 118,000. Even after revisions, the numbers still beat expectations. And the underemployment rate (U6) fell to 7.7% from 7.9%, showing that more people are finding full-time work. Speaking of which, full-time employment surged by 631,000, a sharp turnaround from the previous month’s decline.

 

Average hourly earnings were also stronger than anticipated, rising by 0.4% month-over-month compared to the 0.3% expected. Year-over-year, wages are up 4.0%, beating the 3.8% forecast. This is key because rising wages could add fuel to inflationary pressures, giving the Fed more reason to stay cautious on rate cuts.

 

On the flip side, manufacturing payrolls dipped by 7,000 jobs, though this is still an improvement from the prior month’s -24,000. But let’s be honest, it’s the broader labour market that’s driving the narrative here, and manufacturing weakness isn't enough to derail the overall bullish sentiment.

 

EUR/USD outlook: What’s Next for the Fed?

 

The Fed now finds itself in a bit of a bind. On one hand, inflation is still a concern, especially with wage growth holding firm. On the other hand, they need to avoid cooling off the economy too much. But after a report like this, the chances of a 50 basis point cut have significantly diminished. Even if the October jobs data softens, it would take a dramatic downturn for the Fed to justify such an aggressive move.

 

Week ahead: US inflation and consumer sentiment data.

 

  • US CPI (Thursday)

     

    US inflation has eased back sharply in recent months, and this has allowed the Fed to kick off the cutting cycle with an oversized 50 basis point trim. Though the Fed Chair has recently pushed back against expectations of another 50 bps cut at the FOMC’s next meeting, if CPI were to decline more rapidly than expected then this could trigger another dovish repricing in US rates and the dollar. Headline CPI is expected to print 2.3% y/y in September, compared to 2.5% the month before.

     

  • UoM Consumer Sentiment (Friday)

 

The Fed has two dual mandates, namely, to promote maximum employment and achieve stable prices. It looks like it has finally achieved to get inflation under control and so it is no longer a major focal area for the markets - unless CPI unexpectedly comes in hot or too cold the day before. Instead, the focus has turned on employment and the economy, making sentiment indicators, which provide leading indications about hard data, all the more important.

 

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q4 2024

 

Technical EUR/USD outlook

 

EUR/USD outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

From a purely technical point of view, the EUR/USD outlook has been dealt another blow after rates broke key support at 1.1100 - 1.0225. This area is now going to be the most important resistance to watch next week. In terms of potential support, the area just below the 1.0900 handle marks the 200-day average, so we may see some price action around that area, should we get there.

 

 

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: EUR/USD Forex Forex Friday Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 08:30 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:27 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bears Continue into Expected ECB Rate Cut
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 04:31 PM
        united_kingdom_05
        FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Yesterday 08:57 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.