EUR/USD outlook may not be so bright despite recent gains

Without any sharp improvement in eurozone data, international supportive factors should play diminishing role to keep the EUR/USD elevated moving forward. That’s unless US recession alarm bells go off with further significant deterioration in data from the world’s largest economy. There’s not much in the way of Eurozone data to look forward to this week, so expect some range-bound activity in EUR/USD trading.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 25, 2024 1:22 PM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

After a weaker start to the week, the EUR/USD has found some support in the last couple of days – all thanks to Chinese efforts to reflate their economy and further weakness in US data, than anything euro-supportive from the Eurozone itself. Against a backdrop of weakening Eurozone data, I am starting to ease back my previously bullish EUR/USD outlook now that rates have nearly revisited the August high of around 1.12 handle. Without any sharp improvement in eurozone data, international supportive factors should play diminishing role to keep the EUR/USD elevated moving forward. That’s unless US recession alarm bells go off with further significant deterioration in data from the world’s largest economy. There’s not much in the way of Eurozone data to look forward to this week, so expect some range-bound activity in EUR/USD trading.

 

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in H2 2024

US dollar likely to go in a holding pattern

 

The US dollar index was trading higher on the day, thanks to a rebounding USD/JPY pair. But profit-taking in pairs such as the GBP/USD and CAD/USD, as well as currency pairs that don’t affect the DXY such as AUD/USD and NZD/USD, all helped to keep the gains in check for the greenback.

 

This comes after the dollar saw some weakness yesterday, as Chinese monetary stimulus flowed into commodity markets, boosting many emerging market currencies. While it's still unclear whether this China stimulus will have a lasting impact on global FX, signs of a US slowdown keep piling up, and it appears that investors have adopted a more bearish stance on the dollar.

 

Yesterday, it was a gauge of US consumer confidence that unexpectedly took a hit, coming in much weaker than forecast. Given the long-standing strength of the US consumer, this shift has grabbed the market’s attention. With only August new home sales data on today’s calendar, the dollar is likely to remain in an overall holding pattern ahead of this week's main event—Friday's core PCE index for August.

 

EUR/USD outlook: Eurozone fears could hold back single currency

 

The Eurozone's growth engine is sputtering, with recession fears for Germany, the region's largest economy, deepening this week. Monday’s PMI data painted a bleak picture, especially in the manufacturing sector, where activity is shrinking at an accelerating rate, with the PMI dropping to 40.3. The services sector also missed expectations, and both French and broader Eurozone PMI numbers were similarly weak.

 

Given these disappointing figures, there was little hope for an improvement in yesterday’s German Ifo Business Climate Index. As expected, the reading came in at 85.4, not only below the forecast of 86.1 but also down from the previous month’s 86.6.

 

As for as the EUR/USD outlook is concerned, the upside seems limited. With the Eurozone economy struggling, ECB reluctant to cut rates more aggressively and big question marks over China hitting its growth target (China’s role is critical for supporting Eurozone exports), the outlook for Eurozone growth remains unclear. This explains why traders are hesitant to buy aggressively into the euro, despite the recent surge in Chinese equities following new stimulus measures.

 

EUR/USD technical analysis

EUR/USD outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

At the time of writing, EUR/USD was near its recent range high, suggesting it still remained in consolidation mode. This pair has been largely propped up by a weakened US dollar and renewed optimism surrounding China, one of Europe’s major export markets. The 1.1100 support level has held for now, but a close below this could signal a move towards 1.1000 or lower in the coming days. On the upside, resistance is sitting near the 1.1200 mark, where the pair peaked in August. While we haven’t seen a clear bearish reversal yet, this could shift if Eurozone economic data continues to underwhelm.

 

EUR/USD and US elections

 

Here’s how the upcoming US election is impacting, or likely to impact, the EUR/USD outlook. But in short, a win for Trump, ceteris paribus, is likely to be bad for the EUR/USD, while a Harris victory (which is being priced in) is seen as being positive.

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: EUR/USD Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 08:30 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:27 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bears Continue into Expected ECB Rate Cut
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 04:31 PM
        united_kingdom_05
        FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Yesterday 08:57 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.