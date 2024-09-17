EUR/USD outlook in spotlight as attention turns to FOMC

The ECB might have started the race to cut first, the Fed is likely to outpace it in the next few meetings. For that reason, the EUR/USD outlook is positive and it may be able to rise further in the weeks and months ahead, especially if Kamala Harris wins the US presidential election race.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 17, 2024 1:26 PM
Forex trading
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

 

 

The EUR/USD was trading modestly higher this morning before turning a tad lower. But I don’t expect it to move too much further until the Fed’s rate decision, which is set for Wednesday. While we have just seen a slightly stronger headline US retail sales print and a few other second-tier US data are due before the FOMC decision, these are unlikely to trigger any major moves. That’s because markets remain quite uncertain over the size of the forthcoming rate cut and the remaining data releases won’t have much influence on that decision. In so far as that EUR/USD outlook is concerned, a lot will depend on the pace of the future ECB vs. Fed rate cuts. The ECB might have started this race first, the Fed is likely to outpace it in the next few meetings. For that reason, the EUR/USD may be able to rise further in the weeks and months ahead, especially if Kamala Harris wins the US presidential election race.

 

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q2 2024

 

What will the Fed decide?

 

Despite hotter inflation data last week, the focus has shifted toward economic growth and the slowing jobs market, which has prompted the Fed’s dovish pivot. With equal chances of a 25 or 50-bps cut, the US dollar has weakened. Investors will likely hold steady until Wednesday’s announcement, which could either confirm a smaller cut or hint at larger easing down the line, keeping the dollar under bearish pressure.

 

Indeed, markets remain quite uncertain over the size of the forthcoming rate cut. Just last week, the release of slightly stronger US core CPI and PPI inflation data left investors speculating about a dovish move. However, rates markets have since started to price in a 50-basis point cut instead of 25, with a 65% probability compared to around 35% last week. Should the US central bank opt for 25 basis point instead, this should come as a surprise to the market now and therefore trigger a dollar rally – even if it ultimately proves to be short-lived as the Fed Chair Powell could deliver a more dovish assessment of the economy and interest rates at his press conference. So, there is the potential for the EUR/USD to drift lower and move back below the 1.1100 handle, before potentially resuming higher.

 

Why is our EUR/USD outlook slightly bullish

 

With a struggling Chinese economy, which is not great for Eurozone exports, and continued weakness in Eurozone data, we can’t be too bullish on the euro at this stage. However, uncertainty over inflation means the EUR/USD outlook is not necessarily bearish. The Fed is seen cutting rates faster than the ECB over the next several meetings, which should narrow the yield differential between US and Eurozone bonds, and in doing so keep the EUR/USD supported. Therefore, my slightly bullish EUR/USD outlook is more a function of falling US interest rates and the dollar than necessarily being bullish on the euro itself.

 

Pace of ECB’s rate cuts may be slower than expected

 

The ECB followed through with an expected 25 basis point rate cut last week. President Christine Lagarde's calm and predictable communication style dominated at the ECB press conference, as she emphasised data dependency and kept forward guidance minimal, hinting at future cuts. But this leaves the door wide open as to what they will do in the remaining meetings of this year. With a struggling Chinese economy, the Eurozone is unlikely to show any solid performance in these last few months of the year. Here, inflation remains a bit sticky because of the stronger wage growth in the services sector. While we are unlikely to see the same levels of inflation as last year, the ECB will probably not cut rates too hastily this time. That’s what Governing Council member Martins Kazaksthough hinted at, due to lingering inflation risks. ECB President Christine Lagarde hinted on Friday that the next rate reduction is likely in December. Thus, if the pace of ECB’s rate cuts proves slower than the market is pricing, this should keep the euro in an overall bullish trend, providing a modestly bullish EUR/USD outlook.

 

EUR/USD technical analysis

 

eur/usd outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

The EUR/USD chart has been holding inside a 200-pip range since the middle of August, between 1.10 and 1.12. For as long as the lower end of this range holds, the short-term technical EUR/USD outlook will remain bullish. Indeed, the underlying trend is positive given the upward-sloping 21- and 200-day moving averages, the higher lows etc.

 

 

  

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: EUR/USD Forex Trade Ideas US Election

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 08:30 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:27 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bears Continue into Expected ECB Rate Cut
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 04:31 PM
        united_kingdom_05
        FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Yesterday 08:57 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.