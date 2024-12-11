EUR/USD outlook: ECB set to deliver 25 basis point cut

Traders are eyeing the European Central Bank, which is set to announce its interest rate decision tomorrow. Market participants are eager to see if the ECB will maintain its cautious stance or signal any changes in policy amid the ongoing economic challenges in the Eurozone. This week’s developments could set the tone for EUR/USD outlook in the coming weeks.

EUR/USD was down on the day at the time of writing, slipping below the key 1.05 level as earlier gains evaporated, putting the pair on track for its fourth consecutive losing day. Yet, with the European Central Bank rate decision looming, traders will be less keen to push the pair too low. A rebound could be on the cards, therefore. Anyway, the latest US CPI data came in line with expectations earlier, cementing the market's belief that the Federal Reserve is set to cut interest rates during its meeting next week. This helped to strengthen the dollar initially, putting pressure on weaker currencies like the euro. But with December being historically a bearish month for the greenback, let’s see if we will finally see some USD-selling heading into year-end. Meanwhile, traders are eyeing the European Central Bank, which is set to announce its interest rate decision tomorrow. Market participants are eager to see if the ECB will maintain its cautious stance or signal any changes in policy amid the ongoing economic challenges in the Eurozone. This week’s developments could set the tone for EUR/USD outlook in the coming weeks.

 

US CPI cements rate cut expectations

 

Today’s US inflation data showed no upside surprises and that meant traders got the trigger they needed to cement their expectations for a rate cut at the Fed’ last meeting of the year next week. Indeed, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool, the odds of a 25 basis point cut increased to more than 96% after the CPI release. This means that the Fed will cause a major shock if it now decides against a cut. Put another way, a rate cut is now a foregone conclusion, and we don’t have any major US data until the FOMC’s meeting next week to influence their decision. Therefore, the key question is whether the central bank will then hit the pause on rate cuts in early parts of 2025 or continue cutting at the current pace of 25 bps. Assuming the Fed goes ahead with a 25 bps cut next week to lower the Fed rate to a range of 425-450 basis points, the market is only attaching a 22% probability of an additional cut on January 29 at the FOMC’s next meeting. It looks like rates traders are expecting – with a 72% probability – for the next rate cut to take place at the Fed’s second meeting of 2025 on 19 March.

 

ECB set to cut rates by 25 basis points 

 

The other, perhaps bigger, spotlight for EUR/USD traders this week is the European Central Bank’s rate decision on Thursday, now that the US CPI is out of the way. Analysts widely expect a 25-basis-point rate cut, which would bring the deposit rate down to 3.15% from 3.40%. While some speculated about a more aggressive 50-bps cut, a measured approach seems more likely, leaving the door open for further easing in 2025.  That is something that President Lagarde could signal and potentially provide the next leg of the selling in the EUR/USD and other euro pairs. However, a lot of the ECB’s dovishness is now priced in. Watch how the EUR/USD closes the session tomorrow and that could provide you lots of ideas in terms of directional bias heading into year-end.

 

Recent soft data releases including Monday’s weak Sentix Investor Confidence have all helped to bolster the case for continued dovishness. Adding to the challenges, political uncertainty is weighing on economic sentiment, with budget negotiations in Berlin and Paris hitting an impasse. Should the ECB strike a more dovish tone than markets are expecting, the EUR/USD could face additional downside pressure.  But the fact that it has managed to hand around the 1.05 handle despite all the stuff going on in Europe, the euro may be closer to a bottom than it feels like right now.

 

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

 

Technical EUR/USD outlook: Trade ideas and levels to watch

 

eur/usd outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

So, the EUR/USD continues to trade under pressure but because of the macro reasons stated above, a potential bottom could be made soon. For now, the focus remains on what it does around the 1.05 handle. The pair has repeatedly failed to rally away from here and is now back below this psychologically important level again. Price action is therefore heavy for now. Thus, if we go below the last low prior to the recent up move at 1.0472, this would be a further bearish development. Should that happen, then I would expect the EUR/USD to potentially re-test its November low of 1.0333 and possibly head further lower.

 

Meanwhile, the bulls will need to remain patient and await a confirmed bullish signal. The EUR/USD has tested the 1.06 resistance zone (1.0595–1.0610) but has yet to break through it decisively. A successful push above this level could trigger a short-squeeze rally toward 1.0700, with potential further upside targets around 1.0780.

 

This is one of the two potentially bullish scenarios I am eyeing right now. The other one would be if we break below the November low of 1.0333 but quickly reclaim that level to form a false break reversal pattern. Either way, confirmation is needed. Thus, for the time being, my favourite strategy on this pair remains to look for bearish setups at resistance (old support levels).

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.