EUR/USD outlook deteriorates thanks to multiple bearish factors

EUR/USD outlook dented by political uncertainty in Germany and threat of US tariffs

Weak eurozone and Chinese data also negative influences for euro

EUR/USD technical analysis point to break sub $1.06 area

The FX markets continue to head in the same direction following last week’s US election results. The dollar is strengthening amid expectations for a higher terminal interest rate from the Fed, owing to Trump’s inflationary fiscal policy. In contrast, currencies set to be hit the hardest from Trump’s tariffs continue to underperform – such as the CNY and EUR. The EUR/USD outlook thus continues to remain negative, with the exchange rate likely heading towards $1.05.

EUR/USD outlook dented further by political uncertainty in Germany

This morning’s release of German ZEW economic sentiment disappointed expectations and weighed on the euro. It came in at 7.4 compared to 13.1 in October, and well below the expected figure. Deteriorating sentiment in the Eurozone has also weighed on the stock markets today.

Also hurting risk assets and the euro is ongoing political uncertainty in Germany. Yesterday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he will be willing to call a vote of confidence before Christmas. This could pave the way for snap elections, and potentially big policy changes in the coming year.

China weakness additional bearish factor for euro

This comes as investors are assessing the likelihood of trade tariffs following Trump's victory last week. The already weak Eurozone economy could be hit with 10% to 20% tariffs on the goods it exports to the US. What’s more, trade tariffs of 60% on China could also negatively impact the Eurozone economy. China is already struggling under a property crisis, and despite several rounds of stimulus announcements, the equity market there continues to fall alongside the yuan. With China being a key trade partner for Europe, particularly Germany, and further weakness there will directly impact growth here. Judging by this week’s release of inflation data, domestic demand remained weak as producer prices declined by 2.9% year on year.

US dollar remains on front-foot after Trump’s emphatic victory

Investors are continuing to digest Trump’s emphatic victory last week. While his policies might take a while to implement, this time many expect him to hit the ground running in January due to his prior experience when he took charge in 2017. For this reason, we have seen the dollar going from strength to strength, rather than taking a pause or reversing immediately. It looks like traders are unwilling to step in front of this dollar rally just yet. Foreign currencies that are expected to be the hardest hit from Trump’s protectionism and tariffs are leading the way lower. Chief among them are the yuan and euro. The latter is now on the verge of taking out the $1.06 level after extending its post-election losses this week.

US inflation data unlikely to threaten dollar rally

Let’s see if this week’s upcoming inflation data changes that narrative. It will be interesting to observe how the greenback would react to potentially weaker-than-expected CPI or PPI data. My view is that any dollar weakness as a result of these figures is likely to be short lived. The rationale being that once Trump takes charge, his large spending and tax cut plans should then pave the way for a fresh wave of inflation. CPI is due on Wednesday while PPI comes in on Thursday.

What to watch out for today

Insofar as today’s macro calendar is concerned, there is only a couple of second tier data releases to look forward to, plus a speech from a Fed official. The NFIB small business optimism index for October was expected to come in at 91.9 compared to 91.5 in September, but the actual was much better at 93.7. This sentiment index could improve further in the months ahead, owing to the big Republican victory and their implications for corporate taxes.

Later, we will hear from the Fed’s Christopher Waller. Like Chair Jerome Powell last week, Waller is likely to avoid speculating on how the Fed will respond to Trump’s proposed agenda.

Technical EUR/USD outlook remains bearish

Source: TradingView.com

From a technical point of view, the lower lows and lower highs means the EUR/USD outlook remains bearish as rates near the 1.0600 handle, threatening to break April’s low (of 1.0601) in the process. As more and more support levels give way, the selling pressure is increasing. Thus, there is a risk we could potentially see the EUR/USD drop to 1.0500 sooner than one would have otherwise expected. Could we get there this week?

In terms of resistance, 1.0650, 1.0700 and 1.0770 are the next three hurdles to watch, with the latter also marking the underside of the broken trend line that had been in place since October of last year.

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps: