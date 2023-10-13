EUR/USD: Grinding higher as traders fade Thursday’s US inflation shock

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Friday 5:06 AM
0 views
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • EUR/USD is higher in Asia, recouping some of Thursday’s losses
  • Traders appear unconvinced by the underlying strength of the latest US inflation report
  • Eurozone industrial production, US consumer sentiment headline the data calendar

EUR/USD is climbing in Asia, recovering some of the sharp losses seen following the release of the US September consumer price inflation report.

As seen in the hourly chart, EUR/USD is sticking close to its 200-hour MA having bottomed around 1.0525 towards the close of the North American session. The move appears to reflect broad-based US dollar weakness rather than anything specifically related to the euro, likely reflecting profit-taking and scepticism as to whether strength in US services inflation will persist beyond the short term. Bolstering that view, similar moves are evident in other European and Asian FX names, along with equities and bonds which are also reversing earlier losses.

eurusd oct 13

While traders are fading Thursday’s moves for now, it comes with the warning that it’s not uncommon for European FX desks to reverse moves in Asia, especially if goes against the prevailing trend. Given the violence of the move overnight, some may want to wait for the early European flows before entering a position.

There’s little major visible resistance evident until around 1.0610, the upper end of the boarder medium-term range. 1.0617 and 1.0635 are the next upside targets for potential longs.

On the downside, a break of 1.0525 may see the pair push towards 1.0485, a level where it has done plenty of work around previously. After that, lows hit earlier this month around 1.0450 come into play. Depending on which way the pair moves, a stop either side of 1.0525 will offer capital protection.

Second-tier economic data to end the week

With the big economic events of the week now in the rearview mirror, it’s questionable just how much influence data out later in the session will be on EUR/USD today. Eurozone industrial production is the highlight on the continent while the University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey for October will receive some attention in the States, especially the reading on longer-term inflation expectations.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: EUR/USD FX USD Bonds

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Looking toppy nearing range highs, await China data
Today 01:26 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200: Hammered as US supercore inflation comes in super-hot
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Dollar rallies on mixed inflation data, anticipating another rate rise
Yesterday 05:39 PM
EUR/USD analysis: US CPI provides dollar fresh impetus – for now
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :Stocks muted after hotter than expected inflation data
Yesterday 01:31 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 12, 2023
Yesterday 12:48 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
EUR/USD analysis: US CPI provides dollar fresh impetus – for now
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 03:00 PM
    Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
    GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecasts :Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Yesterday 07:23 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      Euro to US dollar forecast: EUR/USD could extend gains as focus turns to US data
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      October 11, 2023 10:38 AM
        interest_rates_03
        S&P 500, EUR/USD analysis: European open – 11/10/2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 11, 2023 04:45 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.