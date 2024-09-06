EUR/USD in the crossfire of Presidential debate, US CPI and ECB: The Week Ahead

EUR/USD has managed to recoup some of last week’s losses as we head into Friday’s nonfarm payroll report. But for it to stand any chance of to a fresh YTD high, US CPI likely needs to continue softening and the ECB surprise with a less-than-expected dovish cut on Thursday.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 6, 2024 5:18 AM
Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

EUR/USD has managed to recoup some of last week’s losses as we head into Friday’s nonfarm payroll report. But for it to stand any chance of to a fresh YTD high, US CPI likely needs to continue softening and the ECB surprise with a less-than-expected dovish cut on Thursday.

20240906eurusd

The weekly chart shows that EUR/USD is holding above a 38.2% Fibonacci ratio and considering breaking back above its December high. It we see a daily or weekly close above it, an attack on the December high seems feasible given it is only another 50 or so pips above it.

But what if US CPI failed to roll over and the ECB strike a more hawkish tone? Then we could find that any rally towards the August high becomes tempting for bears to fade into. Ether way, EUR/USD appears to be at a crossroads as we head towards the weekend.

 

 

The Week Ahead: Calendar

20240906weekaheadCI

  

The Week Ahead: Key themes and events

  • Presidential debate
  • US inflation
  • ECB interest rate decision

 

Presidential debate (Tuesday)

It is debatable as to how much impact the Presidential debate will have on markets next week, although it is one of those ‘must watch’ events regardless (for possible entertainment purposes, if nothing else). Currently, this is currently the only planned debate although Trump continues to push for three. And desire (or lack thereof) for further debates could change depending on how this one goes.

  • Tuesday 21:00 ET
  • Wednesday 01:00 GMT
  • Wednesday 11:00 AEST

We largely know what we’re getting with Trump regarding policies and approach to such events. This will be Kamala’s first debate, and that could really go either way for her. Trumps votes are also likely already baked into the numbers, making it a ‘make or break’ situation for Kamala, who needs to define herself to the swing votes. And for that I suspect she’ll try hard to appeal to small businesses, given her ambition plan for 25 million small-business applications.

Trader’s watchlist: EURUSD, USD/JPY, WTI Crude Oil, Gold, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, VIX, bonds

How Could the US Presidential Election Impact Markets? A 40-Year Study Looking at 5 Key Markets

 

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in H2 2024

 

US inflation (Wednesday)

I write this ahead of an all-important NFP report, has the potential to spark recessionary fears if the numbers disappoint by a wide enough margin. And if they do, it will take the strong out of the next inflation report.

But if inflation continues to soften, it will further bolster dovish-Fed bets, particularly if core CPI dips to 3% or ideally lower. If there are to be any surprises they would likely show up in the monthly reads. But even at 0.2%, both the monthly CPI reads are below their long-term averages. With as print of 0.1% or lower pointing to weaker prints for the annual figures further out.

Also note that producer prices and US consumer sentiment are released on Thursday and Friday respectively. A soft set of inflation figures alongside a deterioration of confidence would bring the ‘hard landing’ scenario back to the forefront, which could weigh on Wall Street indices.

Trader’s watchlist: EURUSD, USD/JPY, WTI Crude Oil, Gold, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, VIX, bonds

20240906cpiPPI

 

ECB interest rate decision (Thursday)

It is practically a given that the ECB will cut their benchmark rate by 25bp on Thursday to 4%, with market pricing and economists backing the move. In fact, a Reuters poll also revealed that 83% of economists surveyed expect them to cut again in December. That means they’re looking past recent headlines that some ECM members have very opposing views of the futures path of rates, with some fearing a recession whereas others feel upside inflationary pressure remain. It therefore seems likely that the ECB may deliver a cautious tone when they cut in September and keep their cards to close their chests regarding futures cuts.

Trader’s watchlist: EURUSD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP, EUR/CHF, DAX, STOXX

20240906ecb

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Week ahead EUR/USD ECB CPI Forex

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Oil Drops Ahead of FOMC Risks
Today 01:00 PM
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Forecast for the Week Ahead: FOMC, Core PCE
Today 08:00 AM
GBP/USD Breaks Above Weekly Range to Eye Monthly High
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD bulls target new record
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/JPY Outlook: Bulls Hold the Line as Fed, Core PCE Loom Large
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Weekly Equities Forecast: Magnificent 7 earnings Meta, Apple & Tesla
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Week ahead articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China Beats Estimates, Oil Hits $80 Barrier
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
January 19, 2025 01:00 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: China, OPEC, and US Inflation
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    January 12, 2025 01:00 PM
      Oil refinery
      Crude Oil Week Ahead: China, PMIs, and FOMC Meeting
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      December 15, 2024 01:00 PM
        trading floor
        AUD/USD weekly outlook: RBA, AU jobs, US CPI on tap
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 8, 2024 11:51 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.