﻿

EUR/USD analysis: Weak manufacturing PMIs boost early ECB rate cut calls

Poor Eurozone manufacturing PMI data underscores Eurozone’s struggles, as investors increase bets on ECB rate cuts after Fed's dovish-leaning policy decision and SNB's surprise rate cut. EUR/USD technical analysis shows price held 200-day average support but bullish momentum has been lost.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 10:30 AM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

 

  • EUR/USD analysis: Poor Eurozone manufacturing PMI data underscores Eurozone’s struggles
  • Investors increase bets on ECB rate cuts after Fed, SNB policy meetings
  • EUR/USD technical analysis: Price held 200-day average support but bullish momentum has been lost

 

The EUR/USD was hit by weak manufacturing data from the Eurozone this morning, after managing to rally in reaction to the dovish-leaning policy meeting from the Fed on Wednesday, when we also witnessed a surge in stocks, gold, and bonds, resulting in a dip in yields and the US dollar. Today, we shall observe whether these movements have further momentum or if we encounter the typical post-Fed decline, as traders take profits.  US index futures managed to extend their gains, and certain European indices such as the DAX opened in uncharted territory before retracing slightly as investors reacted to the weak Eurozone manufacturing PMI data, while the Swiss franc plunged after the Swiss National Bank surprised the markets with a rate cut. Additionally, gold prices soared to new heights during the early Asian session before moderating amidst profit-taking and as investors adopted a more cautious view of the Fed's assessment of interest rates. The EUR/USD was hit by weaker Eurozone manufacturing data, before bouncing somewhat to turn flat on the day.

 

 

EUR/USD analysis: Poor Eurozone manufacturing PMI data underscores Eurozone’s struggles

 

Since June 2022, the manufacturing sector activity in the Eurozone has remained in contraction. Once again, the latest data missed expectations, with the latest PMI data from the sector falling to 45.7 from 46.5 previously, moving deeper below the expansion/contraction threshold of 50.0. While the services PMI improved more than expected, to 51.1 from 50.2, this was not enough to offset concerns about the manufacturing sector. On a country level, German manufacturing was particularly weak at 41.6 compared to 42.5 from the previous month. The Eurozone’s economic powerhouse is on the brink of falling into a technical recession. The Eurozone’s second largest economy, France, isn’t doing great either with both manufacturing (45.8) and services (47.8) PMIs disappointing expectations.

 

Investors increase bets on ECB rate cuts after Fed, SNB policy meetings

 

 

While ECB officials such as President Christine Lagarde has tried to dampened bets on a streak of rate cuts starting in June, the markets are not calling it. Money markets have now priced in around 90% chance of an ECB rate cut by June. This stood at less than an 80% chance late on Wednesday. Investors are expecting more than 90 bps of cuts in 2024 from 85 the day before. The dovish Fed and SNB’s surprise cuts seem to have raised investor conviction over ECB rate cuts.

 

 

Did the market overact to the Fed’s policy decision?

 

The FOMC upheld interest rates unchanged for the fifth successive meeting on Wednesday, reaffirming its position of awaiting stronger confidence in inflation before contemplating rate cuts. The principal takeaway was that despite recent elevated inflation figures, the Fed's dot plots, and Powell’s remarks hinted at an inclination towards future rate reductions, suggesting a potential shift in monetary policy. Contrary to analysts' prior predictions, the Fed still anticipates three rate cuts for this year but now approaches 2025 cuts with greater caution.

 

Nonetheless, the recent surge in core inflation figures and robust performances in key commodity prices such as crude oil and particularly cocoa could result in inflation persisting higher than anticipated, hindering the Fed and other central banks from implementing the easing policies as envisaged.

 

However, should US inflation data begin to decline again, confirming the Fed's doubts regarding early-year inflation spikes, we may witness a growing momentum in a downward trend for the dollar in the months ahead.

 

Market Outlook EUR/USD

 

EUR/USD analysis: Technical levels and factors to watch

EUR/USD analysis

Source: TradingView.com

 

Despite concerns from a macro viewpoint for the Eurozone, the weaker US dollar has ensured that for the time being anyway, the bullish bias remains intact for the EUR/USD, with the pair bouncing nicely on Wednesday from its 200-day moving average at 1.0835. This level is now pivotal as far as the short-term trend is concerned. Should it break below here in the coming days then that would be a bearish development, especially if it also triggers a move below 1.0795, which was the low from the end of February, the last low prior to the recent up move.

 

The bulls will now need to see a clean break above the short-term bearish trend line that comes in around 1.0940-1.0950 area. If that happens, the next stop could well be 1.1000. In that case, there will be a strong possibly for rates to head towards the December high of 1.1140 in subsequent days.


 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: EUR USD Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Reddit to IPO at the top end of price range
Today 08:45 AM
GBP/USD: BoE to deliver another dovish central bank surprise this week?
Today 04:36 AM
Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about trading Reddit
Today 04:05 AM
Gold, USD/JPY, TLT ETF: Assessing trade setups for a Fed determined to cut rates
Today 02:08 AM
AU employment data leaves no room for RBA easing: AUD/USD, AUD/CHF
Today 01:54 AM
AUD/USD reclaims 200-day MA on surprisingly dovish Fed meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:15 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR USD articles

federal reserve stamp
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 09:30 AM
    Forex trading
    EUR/USD analysis: Euro falls to key support as markets react to BOJ ahead of FOMC
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 19, 2024 12:00 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      March 18, 2024 09:19 AM
        EUR/USD weekly outlook: Early stalemate before Fed fireworks begin
        By:
        David Scutt
        March 16, 2024 08:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.