EUR/USD analysis: Outlook remains negative amid raised geopolitical risk

On the geopolitical side, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has escalated. Confirming earlier reports, Russia has said that Ukraine has indeed fired US-supplied long range missiles into Russia for the first time. The news rattled markets this morning, driving European stocks lower and reinforcing bearish momentum for EUR/USD.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 19, 2024 1:00 PM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • EUR/USD analysis: Deteriorating Russia-Ukraine situations add to euro-negative factors
  • Dollar remains overall supported but seasonality factors soon to come into focus
  • EUR/USD technical analysis: 1.0500 key support; 1.0590-1.0600 is short-term resistance

 

 

 

Though the EUR/USD bounced off its earlier lows, it remains a challenging environment for the pair as it struggles below $1.06, weighed down by multiple bearish factors. Geopolitical tensions, eurozone instability, and the continued strength of the US dollar are preventing the euro from making at least a short-term comeback. While these factors and the technical EUR/USD analysis both point to further losses as it holds near the $1.05 support level, December seasonality means the correction potential is there. But ultimately, in a bearish macro environment, the direction remains southbound even if we do see bounces here and there.

 

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q4 2024

 

Deteriorating Russia-Ukraine situations add to euro-negative factors

 

On the geopolitical side, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has escalated. Confirming earlier reports, Russia has said that Ukraine has indeed fired US-supplied long range missiles into Russia for the first time. The news rattled markets this morning, driving European stocks lower and reinforcing bearish momentum for EUR/USD.  The big worry here is how Russia is going to respond now. President Vladimir Putin's approval of an updated nuclear doctrine, broadening the conditions under which Russia might deploy nuclear weapons, including in response to a large-scale conventional attack on its territory. Use of atomic weapons is unthinkable, but we are getting close to very dangerous territories.

 

Meanwhile, Europe’s reliance on trade with China exposes it to economic vulnerabilities. China's slowdown—caused by a property crisis and reduced demand—has sharply impacted Germany, further darkening the eurozone’s growth outlook.  This has been highlighted by weak sentiment indicators, such as the closely followed German ZEW survey showing a sharp decline. Adding to this, Chancellor Olaf Scholz is contending with a no-confidence vote, leading to snap elections in early 2025. 

 

So, a closer look at the EUR/USD analysis therefore shows the pair is held back by several factors, ranging from political and economic uncertainty to geopolitics.

 

Dollar remains overall supported but seasonality factors soon to come into focus

 

Another key theme is the strength of the US dollar, which remains on the front foot against most major currencies bar the yen. Bolstered by resilient retail sales data and stronger inflation data last week, the greenback found further support after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish tone further reduced market expectations for a December rate cut. This comes as fiscal optimism tied to pro-growth policies under Trump’s administration continues to lend support to the greenback.

 

While geopolitical risks have buoyed safe-haven assets like gold and the yen, the dollar remains the primary beneficiary in forex markets, keeping the EUR/USD pair under pressure for the time being.

 

But as we approach year-end, December seasonality introduces a potential wildcard in the EUR/USD analysis. Historically, the dollar index has weakened in December, declining in eight out of the past ten years, including in the last seven consecutive years. If this trend repeats, a short-term correction in the greenback could provide some breathing room for EUR/USD. 

 

Technical EUR/USD analysis: Key levels to watch

 

EUR/USD analysis

Source: TradingView.com

 

Technically, the pair remains in a bearish trend. Resistance near $1.0590–$1.0600, a former support level, has capped recent rallies. So, a break above here is needed to tip the balance in the bulls’ favour in the short-term outlook. However, a decisive break below the critical $1.05 support could expose the October low at $1.0448, with further downside likely if dollar buying persists. 

 

PMIs among handful of key data to watch this week

 

This week’s sparse economic calendar shifts attention to other global catalysts like the Russia-Ukraine conflict, but on the macro side, those global manufacturing and services PMIs on Friday could provide some direction for the EUR/USD. Eurozone PMI data will be closely monitored for signs of economic health. Weak prints could deepen the bearish sentiment, while stronger numbers might trigger a short squeeze. 

 

In a nutshell

 

So, the EUR/USD analysis underscores a bearish outlook, with the pair navigating eurozone challenges, geopolitical tensions, and a strong US dollar. While December’s seasonal trends could limit the dollar’s rally, the euro’s structural weaknesses suggest that any recovery in EUR/USD is likely to be corrective rather than trend-defining. For now, a break below $1.05 remains the more probable scenario. 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: EUR/USD Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
      Vote being posted in ballot box
      EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 21, 2025
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 12:29 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.